Spotify launches lossless audio after years of teasing the feature

Spotify officially began rolling out lossless audio for Premium subscribers on as announced in a press release on September 10, 2025. According to the report by CNBC TV18 on the same day, the long-awaited feature is now available in select markets, with a global expansion planned through October 2025.The rollout will span across 50 regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Australia, among others. Premium users will get in-app notifications once the feature is available in their region. According to the company's press release, Lossless Streams will deliver a quality standard that will give users a better listening experience. The press release states, &quot;With Lossless, you can now stream tracks in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC, unlocking greater detail across nearly every song available on Spotify. So you can enjoy new releases and your favorite tracks, in the highest quality, while being immersed in the music.&quot;Lossless audio has been a long-awaited Spotify featureThe music streaming giant first teased lossless audio as far back as 2017, according to CNBC TV18. Over the years, the company reportedly teased different release dates. In the meantime, competitors like Apple Music and Amazon have launched their own lossless services, adding them to existing subscription plans, according to CNBC TV18. Spotify has taken a similar approach, which means that lossless streaming will be added at no additional cost for Premium users rather than introducing a new plan, which has reportedly been speculated in previous years.In the September 10, 2025, press release, Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP of Subscriptions, said, &quot;The wait is finally over; we’re so excited lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers. We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood. With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience.&quot;How to enable Lossless audioIn the press release, Spotify confirmed that lossless audio will be available across its mobile, desktop, and tablet applications, as well as on devices supporting Connect, including Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser hardware. Support for Sonos and Amazon devices will be rolled out next month.The feature will allow Premium users to customize settings for Wi-Fi, cellular, and download usage, with options ranging from Low to Lossless quality. Users will have to enable the Lossless feature manually in each device by following these steps:Tap the profile icon in the top-left corner. Go to Media Quality under Settings &amp; Privacy Select lossless for Wi-Fi, cellular, or downloads.Steps to enable Lossless audio (Image via Spotify)When Lossless is active, an indicator will be visible in the Now Playing view or bar, and via the Connect Picker.Users are recommended to use wired headphones or speakers connected via Spotify Connect for the best listening experience. Bluetooth connections may still compress audio due to bandwidth limitations.Spotify News @SpotifyNewsLINKLossless delivers high quality audio for your music! With Lossless on Spotify Premium, you'll be able to stream tracks in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC, unlocking greater detail across nearly every song available on Spotify. Here's more info:The company's press release also confirmed that lossless audio will work alongside existing Premium features such as DJ, Jam, AI Playlist, brand-new Mix, daylist, and curated editorial playlists.Lossless Audio is the second new big feature music streaming platform has announced in 2025. On August 26, 2025, Spotify also announced an in-app messaging tool named Messages, which allows users to connect better on the platform. While Lossles will only be available to Premium users, the messaging feature will be available to both Free and Premium users.