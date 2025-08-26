“Wait so I can message Drake or Beyonce”: Netizens react as Spotify launches new in-app messaging feature

Spotify has launched a new in-app messaging tool called Messages, allowing users to share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the streaming platform.The feature, announced on August 26, 2025, is rolling out this week in select markets on mobile devices for users aged 16 and above, according to Variety and The Verge. Both Free and Premium subscribers will be able to send and receive one-to-one messages.The new feature has many fans excited, with some wondering if the messaging feature will allow them to connect with their favorite artists on the app.OGIE @OGIEZKLINKWait so I can message Drake or Beyonce on Spotify now?Dahnny @UTDdahnnyLINKme trying to dm billie ellish, megan thee stallion and szaGlobal UPDATES @GlobalUpdates24LINKAre you saying that Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa are now just a DM away from me?However, some users are not very convinced about the new feature, with many calling it &quot;unnecessary&quot; since it is supposed to be a music streaming app and not a social app.hImU @Himu_ArtLINKIt's a useless tbh. It should focus on giving the daily chart on time daily instead of these unnecessary updates which nobody wants.millie @stunninbrinaLINKi just want to listen to my music in peace i have no interest in chatting with my friends i think there are enough platforms to already do that. let something be as it is.Global Index @TheGlobal_IndexLINKI speak for everyone when I say we don’t need this featureSpotify says the feature is designed to streamline recommendations and keep track of shared content without relying on third-party messaging services.More about Spotify's new messaging featureThe new Messages feature enables Spotify users to recommend content directly within the app. As reported by Variety on August 26, 2025, Spotify has long supported sharing to platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. With this update, users will now be able to send recommendations within the app.Spotify will now allow in-app messaging for users over 16 years of age (Image via Getty)According to The Verge on August 26, 2025, the messaging function can be accessed by tapping the share icon in the Now Playing view and selecting a recipient. Spotify will now allow in-app messaging for users over 16 years of age (Image via Getty)According to The Verge on August 26, 2025, the messaging function can be accessed by tapping the share icon in the Now Playing view and selecting a recipient. Users can message people they share plans with or those they have previously interacted with through Jams, Blends, or Collaborative Playlists.Spotify says all messages are one-to-one and support text conversations as well as emoji reactions.Shared audio content will be stored in a dedicated Messages inbox, located under the user's profile picture in the top-left corner of the app, making it easier to find recommendations. Spotify has also made it clear that the in-app messaging tool will include several safety measures. The Verge reported that users can choose to accept or reject message requests, block contacts, or opt out of the feature entirely. Messages can also be flagged if they contain inappropriate content.Chats will also be proactively scanned for "certain unlawful and harmful content," and review messages that are reported by users. Any shared text or media can be reported by holding down on the message within the app. These safeguards are designed to give users greater control over their messaging experience.Some August 2025 chart toppers on Spotify (Image via X/@spotify)The company also confirmed that the new system uses industry-standard encryption. While not end-to-end encrypted, Spotify says this measure is intended to protect users against data leaks. However, it has not yet been clarified whether artist accounts will be able to use Messages to communicate with fans directly.Complementing existing sharing toolsAlthough the new feature introduces native messaging, the music streaming giant has stated that it is not intended to replace existing integrations with third-party platforms. Variety noted that users are encouraged to continue sharing through apps like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and TikTok. Messages is positioned as a complementary tool rather than a replacement.The move consolidates content recommendations into one place, making them easier to find and track within the app itself. The Verge reported that the dedicated Messages inbox is central to this strategy, providing a single location for users to manage shared audio content.Spotify says that user feedback indicated a demand for a “dedicated space within the app to share” and that Messages was developed in response. The company hopes the feature will increase engagement by creating more direct user-to-user interactions on the platform.The in-app messaging feature begins rolling out in the last week of August 2025, starting in select markets, according to both Variety and The Verge. It will be available on mobile devices and accessible to users aged 16 years and older. Unlike many premium-only features, Messages will be accessible to both Free and Premium subscribers.Users will see suggested contacts based on previous interactions on the app. These include people they have joined Jams with, shared Blends or Collaborative Playlists with, or those who are part of the same Family or Duo plan. This integration is designed to make it easier to connect with people who already share musical tastes and listening habits.