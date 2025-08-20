Florence + The Machine announces new album "Everybody Scream": Release date and everything to know 

  • home icon
By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 20, 2025 00:01 GMT
Florence And The Machine Perform At Hammersmith Apollo In London - Source: Getty
Florence And The Machine Perform At Hammersmith Apollo In London (Image via Getty)

Florence + The Machine have announced their upcoming sixth studio album, titled Everybody Scream. It is set to release on Halloween this year, i.e, October 31, 2025.

On August 19, Florence + The Machine took to their social media handles to reveal the album, sharing both the title, Everybody Scream, and its release date along with the cover art. The cover features lead singer Florence Welch posing on a sofa-like chair in a black-and-white outfit.

The album is available for pre-order through Florence + The Machine's official website. The original edition of Everybody Scream will consist of 12 tracks and will be available on cassette, CD, and vinyl.

The 'Chamber Version' of the project, available in CD and vinyl formats, will include four additional bonus tracks and a different album cover. A third version, titled Bloodwood Edition, will also be available with a different album artwork.

Beyond the album cover and the release date, the band has not yet released any additional details about the project. The tracklist, potential collaborators (if any), and other details remain unknown.

Everybody Scream marks the band's return to music after three years, as their last studio album, Dance Fever, came out in 2022.

Florence + The Machine teased a new album on social media last week

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Inside (Image via Getty)

Ahead of the announcement of their upcoming sixth studio album, Florence + The Machine teased some new music last week. Lead vocalist Florence Wench shared a video that shows her digging a hole in the ground and screaming inside it. The clip seemingly had a horror-like, eerie vibe to it, which matches the apparent theme of her album.

However, Welch and the rest of the members have yet to confirm the theme of their album. Given that the album, by Florence + The Machine, is titled Everybody Scream and is scheduled to be released on Halloween this year, it could be a bit of a spooky work of music.

As reported by NME, Florence Welch had also shared several photos last month, seemingly hinting that she was working on new music. One photo featured her alongside IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen, sparking speculation about a possible collaboration. Another image showed a whiteboard with the phrases “you can have it all” and “Adele vs. Swans” written on it.

Since the release of Dance Fever in 2022, Florence Welch has not released solo music. However, she has featured in some collaborations. Welch famously lent her voice to the track Florida!! in Taylor Swift's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Some of her other projects during this break included a collaboration with Everything Is Recorded. The singer also worked on the soundtrack of Yellowjackets, where she sang a cover of Just A Girl by No Doubt.

Meanwhile, in October 2024, Florence + The Machine released a live album, Symphony of Lungs, recorded during their performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier that year. The band also made an appearance on the track Reflections Laughing from The Weeknd's album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which dropped in January this year.

Florence + The Machine are expected to reveal more details about their upcoming sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, closer to its release date.

Edited by Sriparna Barui
