"What she digging for?" - Internet reacts to Florence + The Machine's comeback teaser video

On August 11, 2025, Florence Welch, the lead vocalist of Florence + The Machine, posted an Instagram video, teasing the band's comeback after their last release was Free back in 2022. In the teaser, Florence is seen digging into the land, clad in a red dress. In the next frame, the singer looks into the hole, and one can see her face while she screams repeatedly, three times.The video has garnered 3.8 million views at the time of this writing and resulted in netizens taking to X to express their views on Florence + The Machine teasing new music. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCommenting on the context of the video, an X user tweeted:&quot;What she digging for?&quot;vinny @drummervince52LINKWhat she digging for?Fans of the rock band expressed their excitement toward Florence + The Machine's comeback with a new project, predicting it would be the &quot;best music&quot; to release this year:Queen Of Cum, with da WINX WAP @BlightDolezal_LINKWe are about to get the best music to come out this year.⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ @hard_tingzLINKcannot wait to see what she’s screaming about.steven ☀️ @arianaunextLINKWe will ALL be streaming and supporting!Lvlwing @lvlwingLINKNew Florence + the Machine would fix meOn the other hand, some internet users questioned if Florence Welch was going to release new music devoid of the band, given that the band's official account hasn't reposted the video on its timeline yet. While some expressed their admiration toward her:Finral @S3V3N7YLINKIf she’s digging for a hit single, she won’t get oneCapitán @SirTopianoLINKFlorence comes back into the spotlight, witchy drama brewing again.Ibn @IbnuFJLINKShe’s in her ARTPOP era.&quot;I’m drained&quot;- When Florence + The Machine's lead vocalist decided to step back from touringFormed in London in 2007, English indie rock band Florence + The Machine consists of Florence Welch as the lead vocalist and keyboardist Isabella Summers, along with a collaboration of artists like Loren Humphrey and Hazel Mills, among others.While the band garnered prominence through its music, Florence also had an individual career, with the progress of which the singer vocalised her on-and-off struggles with alcohol and mental health issues. According to Noise 11's report dated July 2019, Florence + The Machine's lead singer stepped away from touring at the time, citing:&quot;I’ve been doing it for 10 years, and I’d quite like to experience a different way of life. My whole adult life has been making an album, then going on a tour, in a cycle, and it’s been very punishing for me, mentally and physically. It’s draining. I’m drained.”Affirming that she was going to make a comeback, Florence mentioned that she could perform even in the &quot;midst of a full-blown anxiety attack,&quot; however, her mental health was at stake.&quot;I have to really unravel the anxiety. I can’t stop crying. I can’t dress. I get cyclical negative thinking that gets really dark that says I shouldn’t exist. I go down a hole quite fast.” the singer addedFlorence during one of the performances (Image via Instagram/ @florenceandthemachine)However, Florence reflected on the freedom she found in performing during her interview with Zane Lowe around the release of Florence + The Machine's 2022 track Free. She dubbed performing a space where things made sense to her and felt &quot;so peaceful.&quot;Comparing her passion for performing and what it did for her to her alcohol addiction, Florence said:“What alcohol used to do for me is it would turn the sound down in my head . . . I think what performance does for me is it also turns all that sound down and you do get to experience a kind of positive oblivion, of like a loss of self.”In addition to teasing the release of new music, Florence + The Machine celebrated the 10th anniversary of their third album, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, this year, which was released in 2015.