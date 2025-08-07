How did Lee Claydon die? Wembley Stadium reportedly reviewing its alcohol policy for live music concerts after a fan died during an Oasis show

London's Wembley Stadium is reportedly reviewing its alcohol policy following the death of Lee Claydon inside the venue during an Oasis reunion concert on August 2, 2025. According to The Sun, Lee Claydon, a 45-year-old landscape gardener from Bournemouth, fell to his death from the upper tier of the arena during the fireworks display. Lee Claydon's father told the publication that the fall happened after he allegedly slipped on spilled beer.Wembley Stadium reportedly has different alcohol regulations for sporting events and live music concerts. While alcohol is banned in the seated areas during sporting events, fans are permitted to bring alcoholic beverages to their seats during concerts. However, that rule is now under review following Lee Claydon's death, with a source telling The Sun:&quot;Safety is paramount at Wembley and they review the measures in place regularly. The Oasis gigs have seen significant alcohol sales and in light of the incident on Saturday night it's made bosses think about the possibility of bringing in some sort of limit or restriction to help maintain safety.&quot;Fans attend Oasis Live '25 Tour at London's Wembley Stadium (Image via Getty Images)This wasn't the only incident at Wembley Stadium during Oasis' weekend shows. On August 3, another fan reportedly fell down the stairs and &quot;smashed their head&quot; on the ground. An eyewitness claimed that staff were putting sand on the floor to soak up spilled alcohol, adding:&quot;We had actually popped out to get drinks ourselves but as we tried to get back to our seats there was a commotion and the stewarts blocked the area off. A man smashed his head falling over - there was beer everywhere. Safety stewards tried to clean up the mess by putting sand down on the floor.&quot;&quot;It was a horrible, horrible accident&quot;: Lee Claydon's father said about his deathAccording to The Sun, Lee Claydon attended &quot;The Oasis Live '25 Tour&quot; on August 2, 2025, with his brother, niece, and nephew. The 45-year-old father of one reportedly fell to his death from an upper tier toward the end of the show amid the fireworks display. He reportedly died at the scene even as paramedics tried to resuscitate him.Oasis Planet @OasisPlanet_LINKLee Claydon, a father from Bournemouth, has been named as the man who died after falling from the upper tier at Saturday’s Oasis concert at Wembley. His family say they are &quot;devastated&quot; and have launched a fundraiser in his memory. 💔Clive Calydon, Lee Claydon's 75-year-old father, claimed his son fell after slipping on spilled beer. He described the fall as &quot;an accident waiting to happen.&quot;&quot;There was beer all over the floor, it was really slippery, and Lee just slipped and fell. I’ve been told that it was an accident waiting to happen. It was a horrible, horrible accident. All I really know is there was beer everywhere, he slipped, and we don’t know the rest of it. I wasn’t there so I don’t know what happened, but it will all come out. I am so devastated,&quot; he said.Clive added that he wanted &quot;answers from Wembley&quot; regarding the circumstances of the accident.&quot;I can’t understand how it happened, I’ve never been to Wembley, but you would expect the health and safety to be good. He has never taken drugs in his life and he may have had a beer, who doesn’t at a concert, but he certainly was not drunk. I want answers from Wembley about how it could have happened,” he said.Oasis expressed condolences to Lee Claydon's family through a statement after the accident, stating that the band was &quot;shocked and saddened&quot; by the incident. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said that the arena maintained a &quot;high health and safety standard&quot; and added that the venue would &quot;regularly review and test our plans to ensure adherence to the conditions set within the stadium's general safety certificate.&quot;Lee Calydon's brother, Aaron, started a GoFundMe page for his late brother's family, which included his girlfriend, Amanda, and their son, Harry. The fundraiser has raised £19,531 so far.