David Roach GoFundMe raises more than $37K in wake of Junkyard vocalist's death at 59 

Musician David Roach, 59, passed away on August 3, 2025. The Junkyard vocalist was struggling with cancer since January this year, which eventually led to his demise.A GoFundMe page was also launched in March 2025, around two months after the cancer diagnosis was revealed. Notably, people have continued sending donations to the fundraiser, which aimed to accumulate $50,000. As of this writing, it has collected more than $37,000.The fundraiser was started by David Roach’s fiancée, Jennifer Michael, and two other individuals. The description of the page stated that Roach was fighting an “aggressive squamous cell carcinoma”, which impacted his head, neck, and throat. The GoFundMe description also reads:“David requires around the clock care and supervision. David’s fiancée Jennifer has had to step away from traditional employment to become his full time care giver. While they have applied for disability and full time caregivers assistance it is an extremely long waiting period to go through the processing and receive approval.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe description said that David’s diagnosis came at a time when things were going fine for him. It also praised Roach for being a true friend to all those who were close to him over the years and making the same people feel special at the same time.The GoFundMe page stated that David Roach had the best sense of humor, due to which people used to be happy around him. The description addressed the requirement for the funds by stating:“David is in a serious situation. The financial strain from medical expenses and daily living costs is pulling up, and he’s struggling to keep a roof over his head without his income while fighting this cancer. Let’s come together to support David during this critical time.”David Roach’s cancer diagnosis was announced by Junkyard earlier this year View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn January 22, 2025, the heavy metal band reposted a statement from Roach through Instagram. David said in the statement that he was suffering from a medical issue for a few months.Although David Roach did not disclose anything about the health problem he was diagnosed with, he praised his partner, Jennifer, for taking care of him. Roach said that Jennifer was like a “playing nursemaid” as she was looking after everything, and added:“I need to help keep us afloat but unable to work for a while. I’m currently creating some art for purchase. I’m making Junkyard plaques, inspirational roosters, other random art that I can personalize. Please contact myself or Jenifer (see our facebook post to connect) if interested thank you.”Around nine days after the statement, Junkyard revealed on the same platform that Roach was battling an “aggressive cancer diagnosis.” The post stated that David was a fighter and an inspiration to many people. The statement revealed that David Roach was selling his plaque art to pay for the medical bills.“In the coming months, we’ll be making our classic merch available for purchase, with a portion of every sale going directly to David and Jennifer. We also have more ways to help in the works and will be sharing those details in the months ahead”, the post reads. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurthermore, David and Jennifer shared an update about the former’s health condition in June this year. The joint statement on Instagram also included a photo of Roach, where he was seen in a hospital bed, and the duo opened up on what they were experiencing following the cancer diagnosis.“After David’s ongoing fever and cough led us to the ER, we got results that have completely shattered our world. It’s devastating and life-altering, and we’re trying to navigate through the emotions and uncertainty that come with it. David is showing such incredible strength and resilience, and even in the midst of this darkness, he’s still managing to keep his sense of humor”, the statement mentioned.Apart from being a vocalist of Junkyard, David Roach was also a founding member of the group, as per The New York Times. He was associated with the band since 1987, and they worked with record labels like Geffen, releasing albums such as Joker, High Water, and more.