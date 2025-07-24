What happened to Forrest Frank? Details surrounding back injury explored as singer gears up to release new song

On Sunday, American Christian pop singer, songwriter, and record producer Forrest Frank posted a video of himself on Instagram, where he was lying in a hospital bed with his buddies by his side. He explained that he “fractured his vertebrae” while skateboarding in the compound of his house with his toddler son. It was headlined, “POV: I broke my back skateboarding.” Another graphic clip titled “warning graphic fall” was attached in the same post. It showed a shirtless and helmet-free Forrest Frank losing his balance while riding a skateboard and later falling near the edge of a winding sidewalk and hitting his lower back against the gravel and shrubs.&quot;Ouch. Are you okay, daddy?&quot; his son asked him in the now-viral video as his wife Grace came from behind the camera. Later, Frank was seen saying that his back hurt and ending up being treated by a medic at the scene, while wearing a neck brace.“It was just a casual session with my 2-year-old, so I didn’t even think to put a helmet on (hindsight is 20/20). Thankful to God that it wasn’t any worse. multiple fractures to L3 &amp; L4. Will be lying in bed for a while…” the Instagram post was captioned.It continued in the comments, &quot;Call me a weirdo, but through the pain, I was crying tears of joy in the ambulance… Gods always working and he’s never failed me!! This adventure just has some pain attached to it :) I’ll be lying in bed for the next however long, but the vibes are UP!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe caption ended with Forrest apologizing to his wife, Grace, for the freak accident. In the wake of his fall and back injury, Frank has made a new single from his bed titled, GOD’S GOT MY BACK, which is slated to drop this Friday.It was inspired by his skateboarding accident and ongoing recovery.Exploring the musical aftermath of Forrest Frank’s skateboarding accidentThe day after his initial post, sharing his skateboarding accident and back injury, Forrest Frank uploaded another video captioned, “Turning lemons into lemonade.” In it, he shared a comment from a follower named Julian in his previous video that read:“How will u make fire music with a fractured back, bro?”The Houston, Texas native responded by saying, “I don’t know, let’s find out,” before the video skipped to the portion where he was lying with his laptop open on top of him and saying:“I think I’m gonna sing whatever pops out and then I’m gonna build the chords around it.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostForrest Frank then lent his voice to the pun-intended lyrics, “God’s got my back,” before adding, “That’s the lowest hanging fruit right there.”“Even when I fall or get attacked/ Even when I’m low and full of lack… Your way is better even when you make mistakes/ Even when my life is on roller skates,” the Grammy nominee continued with the lyrics, before saying he would see if he can make an entire song out of his recent experience.Forrest Frank also mentioned he was going to “try and do this and not tweak my back.” He brought out his guitar to try out the chords, built the beats and textures on his laptop, and appeared to enjoy himself through the song-making process wearing his headphones and holding a microphone.The clip finally fast-forwarded to two and a half hours later when he revealed he managed to turn it into a “full” song and played a portion of it for his Instagram followers.In his follow-up video posted on Tuesday, Forrest Frank revealed that his song snippet went viral with over 5.2 million views and shared he would drop the “full snippet of the chorus” before releasing the whole of it later this week.“OUT ON FRIDAY,” his caption read, before adding in the comments, “just sent it off to get mixed :)” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFinally, on Wednesday, Forrest revealed in his video post that his song will be titled, GOD’S GOT MY BACK, as he lip-synced to the track playing against the background on his MacBook.Elsewhere, Frank shared a video of his day five of recovery as his wife helped him get out of bed, and he appeared to be struggling through it, unable to stand up and crying. He mentioned “calling on Jesus to take the pain away” and explained in the caption that he “Turned on the camera to record a music clip &amp; accidentally caught this moment.”His most recent video showed him vibing to The Figs’ ridicule of his new music and playing sport to it. It was captioned, “Not them joking their way into a hit.”Forrest Frank’s last release came in May 2025, which was the eighth studio album, Child of God II, and has been at the top of Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart since its drop. It has the hit songs Your Way's Better and Nothing Else.It is noteworthy that ahead of his skateboarding accident, Forrest Frank was performing across the USA as part of his Child of God II Tour. However, he had to postpone the upcoming dates, including the one at Des Moines, Iowa, according to his official website.