"IT COUPLE OF OUR GENERATION" — Fans react to Dua Lipa sharing PDA-filled polaroids with her fiancée Callum Turner

A month after confirming her engagement to actor Callum Turner, Levitating singer Dua Lipa posted a carousel of images on her Instagram account on July 28, 2025, featuring PDA-filled polaroids of her with her fiancé. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDua captioned the carousel &quot;ABSOLUTELY MAD FOR IT,&quot; and it also featured images of food, herself, and some of her friends. However, netizens quickly took to X to express their opinion on the singer's polaroids with Turner, wherein an X user dubbed them:&quot;IT COUPLE OF OUR GENERATION&quot;vespera @vesperamystLINKIT COUPLE OF OUR GENERATION&quot;They make a cute pair,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;Love is in the air! 💕 Dua and Callum look absolutely radiant together — pure romance in every shot. 🥰✨,&quot; another X user mentioned.&quot;Dua Lipa and Callum Turner looking so loved up! These photos are pure joy. So happy for them! ❤️,&quot; an internet user stated.&quot;Dua &amp; Callum serving couple goals again 😍📸✨,&quot; another internet user said.Additionally, fans of the singer commented on how happy she looked with Callum Turner:&quot;they look so happy omgg can't wait for the wedding!&quot; an X user tweeted.&quot;the only celeb couple that's actually enjoying their life,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;They look so happy together in these photos. Their smiles say it all,&quot; another netizen expressed.Dua Lipa reveals how she met Callum Turner and more in latest interviewWhile Dua Lipa has been showcasing her relationship with Callum Turner via Instagram posts recently, she opened up about how she met her fiancé during a recent interview with British Vogue, dated June 12, 2025.She told the publication that she first met Callum at The River Cafe in London, where he happened to be dining with friends while she was having dinner with her father. At the time, the singer and actor were introduced by Ruth Rogers, the restaurant's co-founder.A year after meeting at The River Cafe, Callum showed up when Dua was having dinner with her friend, Mustafa the Poet, in L.A., which reportedly got the singer thinking, &quot;Oh, it's that really hot guy from The River Cafe.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThen, Callum Turner reportedly asked Dua what she was reading, and the singer mentioned it was Hernan Diaz's novel, Trust, which the actor also claimed to be reading at the time.Moreover, she confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner in her British Vogue interview as well. The No Lies singer said:“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”Dua Lipa mentioned that Callum had gotten the engagement ring made for her after consulting her best friends and her sister about it, adding that she was &quot;obsessed with it.&quot; Dubbing the ring &quot;so me&quot;, Dua said that it is nice knowing that the person she's going to spend the rest of her life with knows her well. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReflecting on their wedding plans, Dua said that she wants to finish her tour while Callum is shooting, so the couple has been enjoying their engagement period. The singer mentioned:&quot;I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’ This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour, which commenced in November 2024, in Singapore. The tour is set to conclude in December 2025 in Mexico City.