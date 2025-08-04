How did a fan die at Oasis concert? Band "shocked and saddened" by tragic incident at Wembley Stadium

On Sunday, August 3, as Oasis performed their fifth and final show scheduled in London's Wembley Stadium, a concert-goer at the venue lost his life following a fatal fall. The man, whose identity remains unclear at the time of writing, was reportedly attending the concert from the upper tier, from where he fell.According to BBC, the fall took place at around 22:19, minutes after the concert ended. The venue, which has a 90,000-person capacity, was sold out for Sunday night.Per the media outlet, the Oasis shared they were &quot;shocked and saddened&quot; by news of the fan's death in a statement, adding:&quot;Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.&quot;Wembley Stadium also issued a statement about the tragic accident, sharing that in addition to the medics at the venue, the London Ambulance Service also attended to the injured man before his passing. It further read:&quot;Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.&quot;Police officers who responded to the scene found the deceased's injuries to be consistent with a fall, and also believe &quot;it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage&quot;.They further urged anyone who has information about the accident to reach out to them.Tom Cruise attended an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium last weekThe accident at Oasis' Sunday concert at the Wembley Stadium comes days after Tom Cruise attended the rock duo's concert on Friday, July 25.According to PEOPLE Magazine, the Mission: Impossible star's attendance at the concert comes as a surprise after the Gallagher brothers claimed to &quot;hate&quot; him in their 2007 documentary, Lord Don't Slow Me Down. In a footage from the film, Noel Gallagher was caught saying about Cruise:&quot;He's a little f**ker, and he's not been in one good film his entire career.&quot;Meanwhile, Liam praised one of Tom Cruise's movies, the 1988 Cocktail, before going on to say:&quot;I hate Tom Cruise. Him and [then–pro soccer player] Michael Owen.&quot;However, Cruise appeared to have resolved the issue in 2009, when he came across the Oasis brothers in Berlin and confronted them about the comment.Apart from Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas - who are currently preparing for their upcoming movie, Deeper - Dua Lipa was also one of the celebrities to attend one of the band's Wembley concerts. Lipa was accompanied by her fiancé, Callum Turner.The Levitating singer also posted an Instagram video of the couple singing alone to Don't Look Back in Anger from the concert.The Oasis Live '25 tour is the Gallagher brothers' reunion tour after their split 16 years ago, in 2009. The 41-show tour kicked off in Cardiff last month - on July 4 - and will conclude in the last week of November in Brazil.