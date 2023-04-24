Ana de Armas responds to Wonder Woman casting questions

In a recent interview with WIRED, Ana de Armas responded to a fan question of whether or not she would play Wonder Woman. The query comes after Gal Gadot was removed from the Wonder Woman 3 by James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are currently rebooting the DC film franchise, making the actress' future as the iconic superhero unknown.

Armas has been a popular fan cast for the role of Wonder Woman for quite a while, alongside the likes of Eiza Gonzalez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Karen Gillan. However, Gillan already plays Nebula in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While doing her autocomplete interview alongside Chris Evans to promote their recently released movie Ghosted, Ana de Armas, upon reading the question which asked her if she would be the new Wonder Woman, replied with:

"Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job. So you know, I think she should keep doing that."

Despite this answer, a Twitter poll previously conducted by the outlet GiantFreakinRobot revealed that Ana de Armas was the top pick from fans to play Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU if the casting call ever came by and succeeded Gal Gadot in the role.

Would Ana de Armas be a great Wonder Woman?

As for the question of whether or not Ana de Armas would make a great Wonder Woman or not. The answer is yes, Armas is an emerging actress in Hollywood who has, in quite a few recent projects, shown her acting mettle in the action genre.

For instance, she stole the scene as Paloma in her brief but extended cameo in 2021's No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig. She also held her own in Netflix's The Gray Man, where she co-starred opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The actress even received praise for her performance from The Hollywood Reporter in the action-thriller film Overdrive, where she starred opposite Scott Eastwood. Keanu Reeves, her co-star in the upcoming Ballerina film, has even stated that he loved working with Armas and that she enjoyed the action.

Armas in No Time To Die (Image via Metro Goldwyn-Mayer)

Besides being good in the action genre, Ana de Armas is also a talented actress. For example, she stole the show as a nurse Marta Cabrera in Rian Johnson's mystery-drama Knives Out. Moreover, she delivered equally brilliant performances in the Netflix biopic Sergio and Denis Villeuneuve's Blade Runner 2049. She also got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the Marilyn Monroe-biopic Blonde.

It is quite surprising that Ana de Armas has neither been in any superhero film nor has any superhero role attached to her name. However, this is bound to change over time, given Armas' growing popularity as an actress.

Aside from Wonder Woman, Armas has shown via her amazing acting abilities that she could also make a great Poison Ivy or Zatanna, two other DC roles in which she has been fan casted. For instance, her performance in the erotic thriller film Knock Knock, where she starred opposite Keanu Reeves, has shown that she would make a great Poison Ivy.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether or not Ana de Armas will be cast as Wonder Woman. Only time will tell if James Gunn notices her and gives her a call.

Fans of Ana de Armas can currently catch her on Apple TV+'s Ghosted, where she co-stars alongside Chris Evans. As for her upcoming projects, she is currently slated to be the lead in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, which is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2024.

