Chris Evans reveals whether or not he is annoyed by questions regarding Captain America return

Chris Evans played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in nine films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, the actor revealed if he is annoyed by the frequently asked question of whether or not he will return as the iconic Star-Sprangled Avenger in the MCU.

Appearing on AP Entertainment, Evans, when asked whether he was tired of being constantly pressed with questions regarding an MCU comeback, replied in the negative, saying he did not find them annoying at all because he loved that chapter of his career. He said:

"It’s not annoying at all. I love that role. I love that chapter of my life. And it’s because of that love that I’m apprehensive of doing any more, because I’m just so precious about it, you know? You don’t want to tarnish this great thing that I got to be a part of."

mcu reactions & clips @reactmcu chris evans as steve rogers captain america's "whatever it takes" time heist speech in avengers endgame chris evans as steve rogers captain america's "whatever it takes" time heist speech in avengers endgame https://t.co/HOoakFHPJL

Chris Evans later revealed in a separate interview with People Magazine that one would be a "real jerk" to not enjoy making superhero movies as its purpose was to deliver on every person's childhood dream. He further stated that he was grateful to have been a part of the Marvel films.

Evans later added that while he was happy to have had a four-year break following his last appearance in 2019's record-breaking smash hit Avengers: Endgame, he misses being a part of those movies now. He said:

"They’re challenging but the beauty is the movies are great and you get out what you put in. It’s been a wonderful very symbiotic relationship so I’ve been thrilled to do it. When the movies end, you’re very happy to have a break but very quickly you miss it. I miss it now. But I’m very grateful, very happy to have been a part of them."

Chris Evans' statements are rather interesting, given that he got worldwide recognition from playing two superhero roles, Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in the Fox Fantastic Four films from 2005 to 2007 and Captain America.

The likelihood of Chris Evans' return to the MCU as Captain America remains slim

The likelihood of Chris Evans' Captain America to the MCU currently remain slim (Image via Marvel).

As for Chris Evans' return to the MCU as Steve Rogers, neither Marvel nor Disney have commented on or confirmed any potential return for the character. As such, the likelihood and chances of his MCU return remains quite slim for now.

Evans earlier commented on his potential comeback as Captain America when he appeared in an interview for Good Morning America. By claiming that he was he was "so protective" of the role and that the character was "very precious" to him, he said:

"Oh man, you know, as much as I would love to. That was such a special time in my life. I’m very precious with the character, That’s the problem. I’m so protective of it."

best of chris evans @evanscontent Chris Evans taking a picture with a mini Captain America Chris Evans taking a picture with a mini Captain America 😭❤️ https://t.co/FJNFoeT6UP

Chris Evans then expressed his hesitation at returning to the role as it felt soon for him. Moreover, he said that there were other stories to tell and believed that he ended his MCU run on a good note and did not want to ruin it by coming back. He also pointed out that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is now Captain America.

However, Chris Evans, in a past interview with MTV's Josh Horrowitz, admitted that he was interested in returning as Johnny Storm, claiming that the idea was more tempting when compared to returning as Steve Rogers.

"Horowitz: Well, they are, but as you well know, in the Multiverse, all bets [are off]… you can have six different Johnny Storms."

"Evans: Yeah, I guess that’s true. I mean, I guess all bets are off. Yeah. Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I loved that role and, you know, who knows."

Marvel Tesseract @Mar_Tesseract Chris Evans on returning as Captain America:



“I would love to. That was such a special time in my life. [But] to come back, it would have to be for the right reasons. It feels a little too soon now. Anthony Mackie is Captain America right now. There are other stories to tell.” Chris Evans on returning as Captain America:“I would love to. That was such a special time in my life. [But] to come back, it would have to be for the right reasons. It feels a little too soon now. Anthony Mackie is Captain America right now. There are other stories to tell.” https://t.co/2LL1c26XSE

Currently, Chris Evans' recent comments have indicated at least one thing - the timing for his return is not quite right at the moment.

As his aforementioned statements indicate, Evans, while expressing hesitation in coming back, did not rule out a return as he is possibly aware of reprising the iconic role at some point in the future. Deadline had earlier reported that Evans was expected to reprise his role in "two future Marvel projects."

History of the MCU @historyofthemcu good morning, here’s a blooper of sebastian stan and chris evans as the winter soldier and captain america good morning, here’s a blooper of sebastian stan and chris evans as the winter soldier and captain america https://t.co/sQ9otQ3XvD

However, Deadline stated that it was not a new Captain America installment for Chris Evans but something similar to Robert Downey Jr.'s appearances as Tony Stark/Iron Man following Iron Man 3. Following the Iron Man threequel, Downey did not receive a fourth solo film for his character but continued to appear in the Avengers films and other superhero films such as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As of now, the two future projects by Marvel are unknown, but one of them that could see Chris Evans' return in 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars. This is because of the various rumored appearances, including Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, surrounding the film, as well as the rumor that Kevin Feige wants nearly all the characters from both the MCU and other Marvel franchises in the film.

Whether or not Chris Evans returns to the MCU remains to be seen. As of now, fans of the actor and the Steve Rogers iteration of Captain America can only hope that he does.

Fans of Chris Evans can currently catch him on Dexter Fletcher's Ghosted, which is currently streaming on Apple TV+. He co-stars with Ana de Armas in the film, marking their second collaboration together following Rian Johnson's Knives Out.

Poll : 0 votes