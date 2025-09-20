  • home icon
  "We haven't had a live ban in forever": xQc calls out Twitch's decision to ban Mizkif, says platform favors HasanAbi

"We haven't had a live ban in forever": xQc calls out Twitch's decision to ban Mizkif, says platform favors HasanAbi

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 20, 2025 08:43 GMT
&quot;We
xQc calls out Twitch's decision to ban Mizkif (Image via @xQc and @REALMizkif/X)

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has called the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform out for its decision to ban Matthew "Mizkif" in the middle of his sponsored livestream. For context, on September 19, 2025, Mizkif was banned from Twitch, and according to a staff member named "Pluto," the decision was made in response to the streamer's comments about Charlie Kirk's death.

xQc chimed in on the matter on the same day, expressing his belief that Twitch favors political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

He elaborated:

"Chat, we haven't had a live ban in f**king years. That's crazy! We haven't had a live ban in forever! Dude, when Hasan gets banned, brother, they ask his earliest convenience that, 'When is your next day off?' And he brags about it, too! Yo, hey, I always talk s**t about double standards, so I've got to say on this, chat. I've got to state what's wrong with this. Yo, when Hasan says the wildest s**t, it's, 'Yo, dude, when is your next day off? We got you. 11:43 AM, we got you. Unban the next day before the morning coffee, just after you post your fit pic on f**king Instagram. We've got you with the unban, we got you, brother.'"
xQc went on to say that Twitch needed to "stop picking and choosing" streamers:

"But when it's f**king other people, Mizkif, is in the line with this s**t, 'Oh, dude, live. This is live! Stop talking! Live for a joke!' Dude, come on, bruh, you need to, like, Twitch, you need to sit on business. Like, stop picking and choosing. You cannot look like you sit on business when you don't, dude! You don't! At least, do this s**t more often. If you're going to do this, that's good! Do it more often! All the time. But you don't, though! So, what does it mean? Means nothing! You're dumb! You're dumb!"
"I'm very careful about this sort of stuff" - HasanAbi responds after Mizkif seemingly brings him up while discussing his Twitch ban

HasanAbi commented on Mizkif's Twitch ban on the same day (September 19, 2025). He discovered X user @foretning's post, which included a screenshot of the OTK (One True King) co-founder's supposed messages, in which he criticized Twitch for banning his account during a sponsored livestream and name-dropped Hasan.

Mizkif supposedly wrote:

"A f**king joke. No its because of a f**king lcip vick played when i was driving. they f**king ban me during my sponsor? they take the time to give it to him? and hasan gets banned on his day off? and they ban me live. im in the middle of my f**king sponsor. IN THE MIDDLE OF SPONSOR AND F**KING WEREK BECAUSE THEY WONT CHECK THE VOD. played"
In response, the Turkish-American personality said:

"Wait, what the f**k? Why is he bringing me up? Yeah, dude, I'm very careful about this sort of stuff. That's the reason why they have to f**king go all the way back to, like, 2018 to be like, 'See? He was violent,' or some s**t. Goddamn! Yeah, why he say f**k me for, bro? Goddamn! And there is, like, people in the f**king replies being like, 'Well, Hasan is still not banned.' Yeah, I wonder why I'm still not banned, especially because of something like this. Okay?"
In other streamer news, FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" has "retracted" his defense of David "D4vd," saying he "does not condone anything" that the singer allegedly did.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
