What did Mizkif say about Charlie Kirk's death? Streamer gets banned from Twitch for his comments

Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; has garnered attention on social media after getting banned from Twitch. On September 19, 2025, the content creator's official channel was taken down while he was hosting a sponsored livestream. He eventually contacted a Twitch staff member named &quot;Pluto,&quot; who disclosed that Mizkif had been suspended for seven days because of his comments about Charlie Kirk's death.For context, during a collaboration with the Botez sisters, Alexandra and Andrea Botez, Mizkif stated that he had been &quot;only having based takes over the past few months.&quot;When Alexandra Botez asked the 30-year-old which of his opinions he was &quot;most proud of&quot; and what he thought of Charlie Kirk's death, Mizkif responded:&quot;I think that Charlie Kirk's death was definitely a death for sure. It definitely happened. I saw the video. I saw the extended version of that video. He is definitely dead. Hey, it's true, chat, he actually died. I straight-up watched the video, and he actually died. He's dead. Am I getting banned for that take? But, yeah, I'm glad he's dead. I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. Or am I? No, I'm kidding. Wait, am I? I don't know. Well, I'm just kidding. Are you kidding? You're kidding, right? Is this a dream of yours? Is he dead?&quot;The co-founder of OTK (One True King) added:&quot;I have a plan to just tweet in, like, six months from now, 'Charlie Kirk is dead.'&quot;How did Mizkif react after getting banned from Twitch for his comments about Charlie Kirk's death?During a conversation with Twitch staff member Pluto, who informed Mizkif that he had been banned for seven days for comments about Charlie Kirk's death, the streamer expressed his discontent with the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform's decision to take action against him while hosting a sponsored broadcast.Matthew said:&quot;Pluto, I didn't do anything wrong. Why did I get banned? Wait, what did I say? Pluto, literally, everyone does that for everything on Twitch. What?! I didn't! I was making a small joke. Bro, you've got to be kidding me, Pluto! In the middle of my sponsor. Really? Bro! Like, is this serious?! Why am I getting banned? Dude, f**k Twitch, man! F**k this bulls**t! Why did I get banned during a sponsor? Are they serious?&quot;In other streamer news, former FaZe Clan member Nordan &quot;Rain&quot; claims to have reported Thomas &quot;Temperrr&quot; to the FBI after making allegations against the professional boxer.