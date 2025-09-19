"I have so much more details now": Rain claims to have reported Temperrr to the FBI

Twitch streamer Nordan &quot;Rain,&quot; formerly known as &quot;FaZe Rain,&quot; has claimed that he reported Thomas &quot;Temperrr,&quot; previously known as &quot;FaZe Temperrr,&quot; to the FBI. For context, on September 14, 2025, Rain claimed that he left FaZe Clan because of an alleged &quot;pedophile.&quot; He eventually disclosed that he was talking about Temperrr and described a conversation in which, according to Nordan, Thomas stated that he had &quot;a threesome with two 16-year-olds.&quot;Temperrr addressed the allegations on the same day (September 14, 2025) by sharing two videos on X. In the first video, he denied pedophilia allegations and claimed that Rain had &quot;inflicted levels of damage&quot; on his and his family's lives through his accusations. In the second video, the founding member of FaZe Clan opened up about having &quot;slept&quot; with a 17-year-old female after partying at a &quot;21-plus&quot; club in New York.During a livestream on September 18, 2025, Rain claimed to have reported Temperrr to the FBI:&quot;Don't call me a federal f**king agent. I just had to do it, bro. I just had to f**king do it. Obviously, giving him an invitation to, you know, speak out about it. I said, 'Listen, bro, I would, obviously, you tell the f**king truth. But, if you don't want to do that, f**king taking it to the FBI.' So, I made a f**king case. I recorded it, too, just in case, because in case they recorded it. But the reason I even went with the f**king FBI is, I have so much more details now. So I was like, 'You know what? Let's just f**king go to the FBI, man.'&quot;Rain added:&quot;Yeah, I did report it to the FBI. I gave them everything. Names of his victims because, obviously, I can't publicly disclose that because I just don't have permission to do so. But I can still bring it to the FBI because they're not going to publicly disclose that.&quot;Timestamp - 00:01:50Rain expresses his intention to contact the girls' schools with whom Temperrr allegedly had associated withOn September 18, 2025, esports personality Jake Lucky shared a clip from Rain's Just Chatting livestream, in which the streamer expressed his intention to contact the girls' schools with whom Temperrr had allegedly associated.Claiming that he wanted to &quot;execute the full extent of law against&quot; the former FaZe Clan member, Rain said:&quot;I would love to contact the girls. I have their first and last names. I have the year they were born, and I have the school. I'm going to be contacting the school first thing in the morning to dig up their files, to get these girls' information based on what happened, and I will take it to the f**king police, and try to execute the full extent of the law against this man. I am doing everything in my power to see this man serve justice because this is so f**king wrong, bro. This is so f**king wrong! He lied his a** off!&quot;As of this writing, Temperrr has not responded to Rain's claims that he reported him to the FBI.