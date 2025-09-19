"I have so much more details now": Rain claims to have reported Temperrr to the FBI

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 19, 2025 06:35 GMT
Rain claims to have reported Temperrr to the FBI (Image via twitch.tv/rain)

Twitch streamer Nordan "Rain," formerly known as "FaZe Rain," has claimed that he reported Thomas "Temperrr," previously known as "FaZe Temperrr," to the FBI. For context, on September 14, 2025, Rain claimed that he left FaZe Clan because of an alleged "pedophile." He eventually disclosed that he was talking about Temperrr and described a conversation in which, according to Nordan, Thomas stated that he had "a threesome with two 16-year-olds."

Temperrr addressed the allegations on the same day (September 14, 2025) by sharing two videos on X. In the first video, he denied pedophilia allegations and claimed that Rain had "inflicted levels of damage" on his and his family's lives through his accusations.

In the second video, the founding member of FaZe Clan opened up about having "slept" with a 17-year-old female after partying at a "21-plus" club in New York.

During a livestream on September 18, 2025, Rain claimed to have reported Temperrr to the FBI:

also-read-trending Trending
"Don't call me a federal f**king agent. I just had to do it, bro. I just had to f**king do it. Obviously, giving him an invitation to, you know, speak out about it. I said, 'Listen, bro, I would, obviously, you tell the f**king truth. But, if you don't want to do that, f**king taking it to the FBI.' So, I made a f**king case. I recorded it, too, just in case, because in case they recorded it. But the reason I even went with the f**king FBI is, I have so much more details now. So I was like, 'You know what? Let's just f**king go to the FBI, man.'"
Rain added:

"Yeah, I did report it to the FBI. I gave them everything. Names of his victims because, obviously, I can't publicly disclose that because I just don't have permission to do so. But I can still bring it to the FBI because they're not going to publicly disclose that."
Timestamp - 00:01:50

Rain expresses his intention to contact the girls' schools with whom Temperrr allegedly had associated with

On September 18, 2025, esports personality Jake Lucky shared a clip from Rain's Just Chatting livestream, in which the streamer expressed his intention to contact the girls' schools with whom Temperrr had allegedly associated.

Claiming that he wanted to "execute the full extent of law against" the former FaZe Clan member, Rain said:

"I would love to contact the girls. I have their first and last names. I have the year they were born, and I have the school. I'm going to be contacting the school first thing in the morning to dig up their files, to get these girls' information based on what happened, and I will take it to the f**king police, and try to execute the full extent of the law against this man. I am doing everything in my power to see this man serve justice because this is so f**king wrong, bro. This is so f**king wrong! He lied his a** off!"
As of this writing, Temperrr has not responded to Rain's claims that he reported him to the FBI.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

