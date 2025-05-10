Alexandra Botez reveals over 40% of her liquid net worth is in cryptocurrency, fans react

Twitch streamer and FIDE Master Alexandra Botez has revealed that cryptocurrency accounts for more than 40% of her liquid net worth. During a livestream on May 9, 2025, Botez's attention was drawn to Twitch user apad64's comment, which asked the content creator what percentage of her savings were in cryptocurrency.

Ad

Claiming that the figure would "upset" her parents, the American-Canadian personality asked her live audience to guess the approximate percentage. She then noticed that Twitch user "papabotez," Alexandra and Andrea Botez's father, stated that he would be "angry" if the figure exceeded 40%.

The chess content creator responded:

"Please don't ask this, this is going to make my parents upset. Guess what percent of my liquid net worth that I hold in crypto. I'm just curious what you guys think. I said percent. Okay. Interesting guesses. A little interesting guesses. And obviously, it fluctuates depending on the price. 'I thought 10, but it's now going to 50.' 'If it's more than 40, it's going to make me angry.' It's more than 40, Dad. And I'm not going to answer anymore. It is more than 40. Yeah, diamond hand tested for real, man. Yeah, my dad is going to yell at me."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Timestamp - 03:33:17

Fans on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had a lot to say about the streamer's disclosure.

"60% rich is still rich" Redditor u/PeaceAlien commented.

"being down 60% with bitcoin at 100k is crazy lol how many slop alts was she buying" Redditor u/instanzzy wrote.

"If your living in LA, so many middle/rich young people "friends" try to pressure you into invest in crypto or they always somehow bring it up. Theres always that 1 guy in a party or in the friend group talking about it." Redditor u/Kinda_Cringe_Mah_Man remarked.

Ad

Crypto is the new snakeoil, if you are going to hold any, then hold the big ones." Redditor u/morts73 replied.

"I've lost a lot overnight" - Alexandra Botez responds to those asking how she "sleeps soundly" after streamer reveals having her liquid net worth over 40% in crypto

At the three-hour-34-minute mark of the livestream, Alexandra Botez responded to a fan asking her how she "sleeps soundly" after revealing the percentage of her liquid net worth in cryptocurrency.

Ad

Claiming to have "lost a lot overnight," the 29-year-old stated:

"'How do you sleep soundly?' I mean, I've had... I've lost a lot overnight before, and I've been holding since 2016. So, I'm starting to get used to it now. Maybe it's like Stockholm Syndrome."

Alexandra Botez made headlines last year after she and fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren accused a poker company of failing to pay "dozens of creators" for sponsored livestreams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More