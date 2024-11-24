What did Jack Doherty do? Controversial streamer's alleged cryptocurrency pump-and-dump scandal explored

Controversial streamer Jack Doherty has made headlines once again for allegedly carrying out a pump-and-dump cryptocurrency scheme. On November 23, 2024, Doherty started trending on social media platforms like X and Reddit, with many netizens reporting that he executed a rug-pull live on his stream, after launching a meme coin. Furthermore, the 21-year-old reportedly deleted all his tweets promoting the cryptocurrency token.

Redditor u/squareboxrox claimed in a submission on the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit that the permanently banned Kick streamer began looking for his coin called "McLaren/SOL on Raydium," while ignoring everyone in his chat room and pretending to look for another cryptocurrency to invest in.

Claiming that the situation was an "obvious" rug-pull, the Redditor wrote:

"He had his other wallets buy first, then pretended to look for a coin and typed his own after a while, afterwards ignored everyone in the chat and was pretending to look for another coin to invest in, then boom. Stream ended and his other wallets profited. Stream ended a few minutes after the spike. He stalled for a while in the video while they set everything up. It's too obvious."

Meanwhile, on X, user @Crypto_AI1212 provided details about the content creator's alleged actions, writing:

"Jack Doherty, a known live streamer, recently pulled a rug on his followers with a meme coin he hyped during his stream. After amassing investments, he sold off, causing the coin's value to plummet, and then deleted his promotional X posts. This event highlights the high risks in the meme coin market, especially when endorsements come from social media influencers. It's a reminder to approach such opportunities with caution and skepticism."

Readers can watch Doherty's X Broadcast by clicking here, during which he allegedly carried out the supposed pump-and-dump cryptocurrency scheme.

Graph of the cryptocurrency coin that Jack Doherty bought and sold during his recent X Broadcast (Image via dexscreener.com)

Kick streamer Fousey comments on Jack Doherty's alleged cryptocurrency scam

During a livestream earlier today (November 24, 2024), Kick streamer Yousef "Fousey" shared his thoughts on Jack Doherty's alleged cryptocurrency scam. While calling out "little kids" who believe they can make money by "investing" in coins associated with Doherty and Sam Pepper, Fousey remarked:

"You little kids, you dumb a**es, who think you're going to get rich by sitting on your computer and iPhone, spending your last dollars to invest in a Sam Pepper or Jack Doherty coming? Are you f**king stupid?! You f**king idiots! Stop wasting your f**king money, and then every second, 'Oh, my god! They rug-pulled! Oh, my god!'"

As of this writing, Jack Doherty has not responded to the recent allegations.

