HasanAbi says there's a "sinister reason" behind Twitch CEO being invited to testify on "radicalization of online forum users"

Political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; has expressed his belief that there is a &quot;sinister reason&quot; behind Twitch CEO Dan Clancy being invited to testify on &quot;radicalization of online forum users&quot; by James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.On September 17, 2025, the House Oversight Committee issued a press release inviting CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit to testify on &quot;radicalization of online forum users, including instances of open incitement to commit politically motivated acts.&quot; This hearing is scheduled to take place on October 8, 2025.James Comer has stated that Congress &quot;has a duty to oversee that radicals have used to advance political violence&quot; in light of Charlie Kirk's death.He said:&quot;The politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk claimed the life of a husband, father, and American patriot. In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence. To prevent future radicalization and violence, the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit must appear before the Oversight Committee and explain what actions they will take to ensure their platforms are not exploited for nefarious purposes.&quot;Commenting on the House Oversight Committee's invitation to Dan Clancy, HasanAbi wrote:&quot;twitch is not a factor in the tyler robinson investigation at all and yet they want to bring the platform in to the story. there is a sinister reason and i think you all know what it is.&quot;&quot;IT ACTUALLY MIGHT BE HAPPENING&quot; - Tectone reacts to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy being invited to testify on &quot;radicalization of users&quot;On September 17, 2025, Twitch and Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; quote-tweeted Daniel &quot;Dan&quot; Saltman's post from the same day, in which the latter shared a screenshot of James Comer's invitation to Dan Clancy to testify before a committee on the &quot;radicalization of users.&quot;Tectone chimed in with his thoughts on the situation, writing:&quot;HOLY S**T GUYS IT ACTUALLY MIGHT BE HAPPENING&quot; Tectone's X post (Image via x.com/Tectone)