"It's not meant to be sincere": HasanAbi responds after being confronted for promoting "violent discourse" on news interview

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" was confronted for promoting "violent discourse" during a news interview, and the political commentator responded by saying that his comments were "not meant to be sincere." Sarah Ferguson of ABC News Australia interviewed HasanAbi on September 17, 2025, as part of the "7.30" program.

At one point during their conversation, Ferguson brought up the Turkish-American personality's statement about landlords who did not want their properties rented. She said:

"I want to ask you about your own rhetoric. I noticed that Elon Musk has been posting about you, and I don't know the context of these particular statements. But here's a quote from you about landlords who don't want to rent out their properties. You said, 'Kill them. Murder them. Let the streets soak in their red capitalist blood.' Doesn't that make you part of the problem, with violent discourse?"

Claiming that he made the statements during a conversation with a "landlord friend of his," HasanAbi said:

"This was in a conversation that I was having with a landlord friend of mine, and it's, of course, hyperbolic, and it's not meant to be sincere. This is not sincere advocacy. It's not a real policy that I would ever advocate for. And that's precisly the reason why, when Republicans were desperately looking for any sort of incisive language that they could present, they went back to a very obvious instance of larping, an insincere statement that is obviously hyperbolic from, I believe, 2018."

Timestamp - 12:09

HasanAbi says his "insincere" statements have not resulted in "any sort of real-world violence"

Sarah Ferguson continued the interview by asking HasanAbi if the "kind of language" he used "contributes to the atmosphere of violence" in the United States:

"My question stands, nonetheless. Doesn't that kind of language contribute to the atmosphere of violence, even lethal violence in the United States?"

The Twitch streamer responded by expressing his belief that his "insincere statements" had not resulted in "any sort of real-world violence whatsoever." He elaborated:

"I don't believe that my insincere statements, that don't reflect on any of my beliefs whatsoever in 2019, has led to any sort of real-world violence whatsoever."

HasanAbi made headlines on September 16, 2025, when he called Nicholas "Nick" Fuentes a "little booger-eating manlet," after the right-wing political activist told him to "disavow violence," and that he "better cry" like TikTok political commentator Dean Withers.

