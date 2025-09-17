"I couldn't feel my f**king hand": Tylil says he dislocated two fingers following accident during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3

Twitch streamer Tylil has given a health update following the recent accident on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3. For context, Tylil garnered attention on September 15, 2025, when videos from Kai Cenat's ongoing subathon surfaced on social media platforms such as X, TikTok, and Reddit.During a collaboration with guest streamers Arky, Yugi, Deshae Frost, and Zeddy, the content creators decided to conduct a science experiment by pouring dry ice into a plastic bottle.However, things took a turn for the worse when Tylil shook the plastic bottle, causing it to burst live on stream. The Twitch streamer was immediately escorted out of Kai Cenat's streaming room and was eventually taken to the hospital.The next day (September 16, 2025), Tylil appeared on the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner's subathon to provide a health update. While claiming that he &quot;couldn't feel his hand&quot; after the incident, the content creator disclosed that the accident caused two of his fingers to become dislocated.He elaborated:&quot;Bro, I really thought my hand came off. Like, on god! You gonna say, when you ask me, I said, 'I'm good,' of course! Anybody, when you bang your head, you twist your angle, the first thing you'll be, 'I'm good. I'm good.' N***a, no, I'm not good! I couldn't feel my f**king hand! I can't even feel these two fingers right here. These two fingers is dislocated, and the bottle to bottle, plus the dry ice, which made everything so worse because the bottle was slicing my hand, and the dry ice got into my pores. You feel what I'm saying? And that's because of the burn. Like, my fingers is burnt. That's called a burn, my fingers was burnt.&quot;Kai Cenat claimed Tylil suffered &quot;20 papercuts&quot; following the accident on Mafiathon 3 subathonOn September 15, 2025, a 12-second video from Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon surfaced on X, in which he claimed that Tylil suffered &quot;20 papercuts&quot; as a result of the accident during the science experiment segment.He said:&quot;Chat, it's basically like... he basically got like a 100... he basically got like 20 papercuts on his hand.&quot;In other streamer news, political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; recently made headlines after his remarks about &quot;conservatives need to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events&quot; went viral.