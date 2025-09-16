"Look at this little booger-eating f**king manlet": HasanAbi responds to Nick Fuentes telling him to "disavow violence"

Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has called Nicholas &quot;Nick&quot; Fuentes a &quot;booger-eating f**king manlet&quot; after the latter told him to &quot;disavow violence&quot; and that he &quot;better cry&quot; like TikTok political commentator Dean Withers. On September 15, 2025, a one-minute-12-second video from HasanAbi's livestream surfaced on X.In it, the Turkish-American personality reacted to a segment from Nick Fuentes' broadcast, during which the leader of the Groypers sent a &quot;message&quot; to Hasan by saying:&quot;Here is my message to Hasan Piker and every liberal c**k sucker like him - you better disavow this violence. You better cry like Dean Withers. And I don't say that, maybe that comes off like I'm humiliating him. Who knows whether that was sincere or not? I hope to god that it was, and if it was, you know what...&quot;In response to the Fuentes' remarks, the Twitch streamer said:&quot;Okay, I take offense to him calling me a liberal. I think that's... that's a bit f**ked up. 'You better cry!' Look at this little booger-eating f**king manlet. This little man talking big game, talking big s**t. 'You better cry!' Well, I'm not. The f**k are you going to do about it, b**ch?! What the f**k is this s**t?&quot;&quot;You can openly incite murder against conservatives&quot; - Nick Fuentes advocates for HasanAbi's ban from TwitchOn the same day (September 15, 2025), Nick Fuentes took to X to advocate for HasanAbi's ban from Twitch. While claiming that Twitch streamers aren't allowed to say certain words, the right-wing political activist alleged that people can &quot;openly incite murder against conservatives&quot; on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.He added:&quot;Hasan Piker should be banned on Twitch and then deported back to Turkey. And before people on our side cry about hypocrisy, remember that you can’t say the word “simp” or “re*ard” on the platform but you can openly incite murder against conservatives. Enough is enough.&quot;Nick Fuentes' X post in which he called for HasanAbi's ban from Twitch (Image via x.com/NickJFuentes)In other news, HasanAbi recently referred to Elon Musk as a &quot;weirdo&quot; after the South African billionaire pinged Jeff Bezos on X over the political streamer's alleged call for violence against United States Senator Tom Cotton.