What does "Groyper" mean? Video of Dean Withers "crashing out" at community goes viral

By Vishnu Menon
Published Aug 18, 2025 19:17 GMT
&quot;Groyper&quot; is on the rise in the streaming world (Images via Dean Withers/YouTube, knowyourmeme.com)
"Groyper" is on the rise in the streaming world (Images via Dean Withers/YouTube, knowyourmeme.com)

The political ecosphere of the streaming world has recently seen a growth in the use of the term "Groyper." 20-year-old Dean Withers, known for his commentary broadcasts, recently saw an influx of these "Groypers" in his chatbox and asked them to leave his stream. This is primarily because Withers leans left, while the people entering his stream seemingly often harbor far-right, white nationalist ideologies.

The word has been most associated with Nick Fuentes, a far-right commentator who leads the America First movement. The word itself takes inspiration from a smug-looking variant of Pepe the Frog.

Individuals referred to as Groypers are often perceived to be against modern values and opposing the LGBTQ+ community and feminism while embracing extremist behaviour linked with neo-N*zism and antisemitism. Members of the Groyper Army were also reported to have participated in the January 6, 2021, United States Capitol attack.

As alleged members of said Army found their way into Dean's livestream on August 17, 2025, he started kicking them out, asking them to "eat sh*t":

"Oh, now the Groypers found the live, now there's another one. Check this, I'm gonna give y'all the very fair reaction... 'Hey, f**k you, eat sh*t,'... That's how you're supposed to do it."
X user @Kaizerrev posted a clip of Dean Withers' reaction from episode 162 of his live podcast titled 1 Liberal vs 100 Trump Supporters, with the caption:

"Dean Withers tells Groypers to 'Eat Sh*t' & then crashes out after getting banned for saying it..."

Soon after, Dean's TikTok account was suspended, apparently due to his comments. In response, he sarcastically noted:

"Can't even tell a N*zi to eat sh*t anymore."
"We are living under a fascist regime": Dean Withers speaks on TikTok banning him after he removed Groypers from his livestream

In reaction to his suspension, Dean took accountability for violating TikTok's rules but also suggested that the platform holds right-wing ideologies for having banned him:

"Can't do that, I forgot, that would be my bad, I did say, 'F**k you, eat sh*t.' Those are words that came out of my mouth... We are living in a fascist regime. TikTok is a fascist regime. You can't even tell N*zis to eat sh*t anymore."
Currently, Dean's main TikTok account with over 4.1 million followers remains unbanned.

In other news, Dean Withers had recently shared another creator's TikTok username and prompted his viewers to report that person to Child Protective Services (CPS). This action drew him immediate accusations of doxing from netizens and online personalities.

