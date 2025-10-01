All Xbox Game Pass price changes explained

Xbox Game Pass has been one of the biggest gaming subscription services for a while now, and over the years, the catalog keeps expanding for both PC and console players. Recently, Microsoft announced some major changes to each tier of the subscription, and it's more than just pricing adjustments.On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the new Xbox Game Pass and how the changes will work.Everything you need to know about the new Xbox Game Pass experienceThe new Xbox Game Pass now has the following tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Each one of them has its own benefits and adjusted pricing. The current subscribers will automatically be moved to the new tiers depending on their existing plan.Game Pass Essential is the entry-level plan that has replaced Game Pass Core, and still costs $9.99/month. It features over 50 games and includes both online multiplayer as well as unlimited access to cloud gaming. There are also some bonuses for select free-to-play titles.Game Pass Premium costs $14.99/month and carries over what used to be the Standard plan. This tier has over 200 games, and new Xbox-published titles will be added within a year of their launch. This tier also features the same perks as the Essential plan and a slightly shorter waiting time for cloud gaming.Game Pass Ultimate is still the top tier and costs $29.99/month, a significant jump from the previous price point of $19.99/month. Players will get access to over 400 games and more than 75 day-one releases every year. It also includes Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew subscription at no additional cost. Additionally, the cloud gaming feature now supports up to 1440p resolution with a higher bit-rate as well.For those wondering about the PC Game Pass, it still exists, but wasn't mentioned in the official announcement on the website. Its price has increased from $11.99/month to $16.49/month. This tier gives PC players access to hundreds of games and also numerous day-one releases.That's everything you need to know about the new Xbox Game Pass subscription tiers. For more information, read the official blog here.Read more articles here:Fortnite introduces direct item sales to boost UEFN creator earnings and island growthSony raises PS5 prices: Everything you need to knowASUS ROG Xbox Ally preorders sold out: Is this the handheld that could take the throne from Switch?PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games: All games and available platformsEpic Games is reportedly removing Fortnite items and V-Bucks from numerous accounts