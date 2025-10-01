All Xbox Game Pass price changes explained

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Oct 01, 2025 18:06 GMT
Xbox Game Pass are undergoing major changes (Image via Microsoft)
Xbox Game Pass are undergoing major changes (Image via Microsoft)

Xbox Game Pass has been one of the biggest gaming subscription services for a while now, and over the years, the catalog keeps expanding for both PC and console players. Recently, Microsoft announced some major changes to each tier of the subscription, and it's more than just pricing adjustments.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the new Xbox Game Pass and how the changes will work.

Everything you need to know about the new Xbox Game Pass experience

The new Xbox Game Pass now has the following tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Each one of them has its own benefits and adjusted pricing. The current subscribers will automatically be moved to the new tiers depending on their existing plan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Game Pass Essential is the entry-level plan that has replaced Game Pass Core, and still costs $9.99/month. It features over 50 games and includes both online multiplayer as well as unlimited access to cloud gaming. There are also some bonuses for select free-to-play titles.

Game Pass Premium costs $14.99/month and carries over what used to be the Standard plan. This tier has over 200 games, and new Xbox-published titles will be added within a year of their launch. This tier also features the same perks as the Essential plan and a slightly shorter waiting time for cloud gaming.

Ad

Game Pass Ultimate is still the top tier and costs $29.99/month, a significant jump from the previous price point of $19.99/month. Players will get access to over 400 games and more than 75 day-one releases every year. It also includes Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew subscription at no additional cost. Additionally, the cloud gaming feature now supports up to 1440p resolution with a higher bit-rate as well.

For those wondering about the PC Game Pass, it still exists, but wasn't mentioned in the official announcement on the website. Its price has increased from $11.99/month to $16.49/month. This tier gives PC players access to hundreds of games and also numerous day-one releases.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the new Xbox Game Pass subscription tiers. For more information, read the official blog here.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications