Fortnite introduces direct item sales to boost UEFN creator earnings and island growth

It’s no secret that Fortnite has been heavily investing in UEFN lately. According to a new blog on the official game website, map creators will soon be able to sell items directly in-game, which is a big step forward for the platform, as it gives creators yet another way to earn money. This system seems directly inspired by Roblox's user-driven economy.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite UEFN changes.

Upcoming Fortnite UEFN update: Direct sales, new tools, and more

From December 2025, UEFN creators will be able to sell digital items in their islands, which players will be able to buy using V-Bucks. Until the end of 2026, all creators will earn 100% of the V-Bucks value from these sales, which will be reduced to 50% after that. The items will be added using new UEFN tools and a Verse-based API.

Epic Games has also mentioned that the V-Bucks' value converted into real money could fluctuate depending on regional pricing, platform fees, and other factors. There's also an engagement payout system, which currently distributes 40% of Fortnite Item Shop and real-money purchases as a pool for creators.

Sponsored Row UI concept (Image via Epic Games)

Another major addition is the Sponsored Row, which is launching on November 24, 2025. In simple words, it means that creators will be able to advertise their UEFN map through ads. Half of the sponsorship revenue will be added to the engagement pool in the future, which is currently set at 100% until the end of 2026.

That's everything you need to know about the upcoming UEFN changes in Fortnite. For those wondering about the thin client update, it has been moved to the fourth quarter of 2025. You can check the progress regarding all upcoming updates on the official Trello board here.

