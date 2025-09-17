Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle leaked: Expected price and items

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 17, 2025 16:56 GMT
Lord Zedd skin has been leaked (Image via Epic Games)
Lord Zedd skin has been leaked (Image via Epic Games)

Leaks suggest that the Fortnite Lord Zedd collaboration is expected to arrive very soon. The information comes from @NotPaloLeaks and was also shared by @ShiinaBR on X, two of the most reputable Fortnite leakers who have made numerous accurate predictions in the past. It's not much of a surprise to see Lord Zedd joining the game, considering the Power Rangers play a big role in Chapter 6 Season 4.

On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle, based on the latest leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaked information by @NotPaloLeaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle leaked: Everything we know

For those who don't know, Lord Zedd is one of the most iconic villains in the Power Rangers universe. He was introduced in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and is popularly known as the self-proclaimed "Emperor of Evil."

According to the latest leaks, the Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle will likely be priced at 1,500 V-Bucks and include multiple items. The leaked image looks almost identical to the actual character design from the show. Here are all the items expected to be available in the bundle, as well as their individual prices:

  • Lord Zedd Outfit: 1,200 V-Bucks
  • Z Staff Pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks
  • Lord Zedd’s Magic Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Similar to many other such collaborations, the full bundle price is slightly cheaper than purchasing the items separately. According to leaks, the bundle is expected to arrive on September 18, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time. This collaboration will most likely not be exclusive and will continue rotating in the Fortnite Item Shop.

That's everything we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle. For now, players can wait for Epic Games to officially confirm the rumors.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Niladri Roy
