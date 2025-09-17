Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle leaked: Expected price and items

Leaks suggest that the Fortnite Lord Zedd collaboration is expected to arrive very soon. The information comes from @NotPaloLeaks and was also shared by @ShiinaBR on X, two of the most reputable Fortnite leakers who have made numerous accurate predictions in the past. It's not much of a surprise to see Lord Zedd joining the game, considering the Power Rangers play a big role in Chapter 6 Season 4.On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle, based on the latest leaks.Note: This article is based on leaked information by @NotPaloLeaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle leaked: Everything we knowFor those who don't know, Lord Zedd is one of the most iconic villains in the Power Rangers universe. He was introduced in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and is popularly known as the self-proclaimed &quot;Emperor of Evil.&quot;According to the latest leaks, the Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle will likely be priced at 1,500 V-Bucks and include multiple items. The leaked image looks almost identical to the actual character design from the show. Here are all the items expected to be available in the bundle, as well as their individual prices:Lord Zedd Outfit: 1,200 V-BucksZ Staff Pickaxe: 500 V-BucksLord Zedd’s Magic Emote: 300 V-BucksSimilar to many other such collaborations, the full bundle price is slightly cheaper than purchasing the items separately. According to leaks, the bundle is expected to arrive on September 18, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time. This collaboration will most likely not be exclusive and will continue rotating in the Fortnite Item Shop.That's everything we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite Lord Zedd Bundle. For now, players can wait for Epic Games to officially confirm the rumors.Read more articles here:Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-upFortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship resultsFortnite leaks suggest Repo collaboration could be comingUEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantEpic Games is reportedly removing Fortnite items and V-Bucks from numerous accounts