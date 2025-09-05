Epic Games is reportedly removing Fortnite items and V-Bucks from numerous accounts

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 05, 2025 16:42 GMT
Many Fortnite players are losing their items and V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games)
Many Fortnite players are losing their items and V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games)

According to recent reports, many Fortnite players have started losing their V-Bucks and even cosmetic items, without any clear explanation from the developers. The issue seems to be affecting a large number of gamers, especially on Xbox. While Epic Games hasn't officially addressed this topic, it seems like the supposed crackdown is primarily targeting accounts that might've illegally obtained V-Bucks or skins through different methods.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know so far about this situation.

Why is Epic Games removing Fortnite items and V-Bucks?

Various reports from players suggest that Epic Games is revoking V-Bucks that were apparently purchased through third-party websites or illegal methods such as carding. However, it seems like some players who purchased items legally through the official website were also affected. Not only are the V-Bucks and skins being revoked, but no refunds are being issued either.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Ad

Many players have also lost items that were gifted to them, which suggests that the gifter had probably used an illegal method to purchase and gift those cosmetics. According to popular Fortnite leaker @Loolo_WRLD, this issue seems to be primarily tied to Xbox devices, although some players from other platforms have reported similar problems.

Players are receiving the following message when a gifted item is removed from their account:

"The following items have been recoved from your account: *item name*"
Ad
"Reason: A gift from *username* was reversed. For additional details, you may wish to contect them directly."
Ad

This crackdown shows the developers are taking fraudulent transactions very seriously, but unfortunately, it seems like this has also affected players who may not have been directly involved in any wrongdoing. If you have recently been affected by this, sadly, there's no known way to recover the lost items or V-Bucks at this time.

That's everything we know about the items and V-Bucks reversal issue in Fortnite. For now, Epic Games has not released an official statement, but based on the number of reports, thousands of players may be impacted by this.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications