Epic Games is reportedly removing Fortnite items and V-Bucks from numerous accounts

According to recent reports, many Fortnite players have started losing their V-Bucks and even cosmetic items, without any clear explanation from the developers. The issue seems to be affecting a large number of gamers, especially on Xbox. While Epic Games hasn't officially addressed this topic, it seems like the supposed crackdown is primarily targeting accounts that might've illegally obtained V-Bucks or skins through different methods.On that note, here's everything we know so far about this situation.Why is Epic Games removing Fortnite items and V-Bucks?Various reports from players suggest that Epic Games is revoking V-Bucks that were apparently purchased through third-party websites or illegal methods such as carding. However, it seems like some players who purchased items legally through the official website were also affected. Not only are the V-Bucks and skins being revoked, but no refunds are being issued either.Many players have also lost items that were gifted to them, which suggests that the gifter had probably used an illegal method to purchase and gift those cosmetics. According to popular Fortnite leaker @Loolo_WRLD, this issue seems to be primarily tied to Xbox devices, although some players from other platforms have reported similar problems.Players are receiving the following message when a gifted item is removed from their account:&quot;The following items have been recoved from your account: *item name*&quot;&quot;Reason: A gift from *username* was reversed. For additional details, you may wish to contect them directly.&quot;This crackdown shows the developers are taking fraudulent transactions very seriously, but unfortunately, it seems like this has also affected players who may not have been directly involved in any wrongdoing. If you have recently been affected by this, sadly, there's no known way to recover the lost items or V-Bucks at this time.That's everything we know about the items and V-Bucks reversal issue in Fortnite. For now, Epic Games has not released an official statement, but based on the number of reports, thousands of players may be impacted by this.