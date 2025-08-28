"You good bro?": Fortnite community wonders if late-night tweets are a collab tease or just a meltdown

  • home icon
By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 28, 2025 18:31 GMT
Fortnite has been sharing some interesting posts (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is off to a strong start following collaborations with popular characters, such as the Power Rangers, One Punch Man, and several others. Usually, before a major crossover arrives, the game's official account posts cryptic messages and hints for fans to decode.

However, this time, some of the posts have been rather unusual. They are so random that players have been questioning whether they're teasing upcoming collaborations or are just late-night heartbreak tweets from their social media manager.

One of the posts was so unexpected that a fan asked:

"Tf going on with the social media worker. You good bro?"

It all started when Fortnite posted a photo of the classic Durr Burger from the OG game mode and asked if anyone had seen him around. It was then followed by a poster suggesting that he had gone missing.

From there, things became somewhat odd. The timeline shifted to personal-sounding lines about focusing on oneself. There was a post about entering the villain era, followed by various other posts that suggested the social media admin was going through a tough time. Fans appeared confused, and the thread went viral overnight with millions of views.

The thread in discussion (Image via X|@Fortnite)
Some think that Epic Games is teasing a new lore or an upcoming event. User @Rezztro felt it could be related to Geno, the popular antagonist from older Seasons.

Popular leaker @Loolo_WRLD also wondered what exactly the devs were hinting at. Meanwhile, @jimmyjohns seemed interested in this new possible storyline.

Comments from the community (Image via X)
Others believed that the social media manager had lost it. User @GhostingItSlo_ joked that Fortnite was already in its villain arc by removing some of the fun features. User @king_ape6 believed that it was the interns at Epic who were messing around with the account. @LinIsCrazy appeared confused and found the whole thing hilarious.

More comments from the community (Image via X)
Is Fortnite teasing a new collaboration or live event?

It looks like Fortnite might be teasing a new crossover or in-game event. While it’s hard to say exactly what Epic Games is planning, the title has a history of sharing cryptic messages that confuse fans. With numerous collaborations already in the game, it has reached a point where almost anything feels possible. For now, fans can only wait for the developer to make an official announcement.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
