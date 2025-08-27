Gorillaz are now in Fortnite: All Outfits, Jam Tracks, and more

Fortnite announced that Gorillaz are the new artists to join the FN Festival. This collaboration features some of the best-looking cel-shaded character skins and numerous other interesting items. The British virtual band, created in 1998, is known for blending hip-hop, alternative rock, and electronic music. They have over 10 billion streams on Spotify and are one of the biggest virtual bands of all time.
There are tons of items to grab through both the Festival Season 10 Pass and the Item Shop. Here’s a full list of Gorillaz-themed items added in the game.
Gorillaz x Fortnite: Full list of cosmetic items
This collaboration includes items of almost every category, from Outfits and Emotes to Jam Tracks and Sprays. Interestingly, the character designs and items, except for 2D, are inspired by the Plastic Beach album era. 2D's character design is from the song Do Ya Thing featuring James Murphy and Andre 3000.
Here are the items across every category:
Outfits
- Russel Outfit + selectable style
- Russel LEGO Outfit
- 2D Outfit + selectable style
- 2D LEGO Outfit
- Murdoc Outfit + selectable style
- Murdoc LEGO Outfit
- Noodle Outfit + selectable style
- NoodleLEGO Outfit
Emotes
- Superfast Jellyfish
- Dare
Jam Tracks
- On Melancholy Hill
- Clint Eastwood
- Dare
- Feel Good Inc
Festival Instruments
- 2D's Mic
- Junk It Drums
- Russel's Drums
- Murdoc's Bass
- Noodle's Axe Guitar
Other Items
- Russel’s Drums Back Bling
- Russel’s Drums Pickaxe
- Murdoc’s Bass Back Bling
- Murdoc’s Bass Pickaxe
- Noodle’s Axe Back Bling
- Noodle’s Axe Pickaxe
- 2D’s Mic Back Bling
- 2D’s Mic Pickaxe
- Noodle’s Case Back Bling
- Murdoc’s Cape Back Bling
- 2D’s Megaphone Back Bling
- One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling
- Pazuzu’s Portal Contrail
- Bonesy Balloons Contrail
- Gorillaz Camo Wrap
- Niccals Pickles Wrap
- Noodle’s Mask Graffiti Spray
- Boogieman Graffiti Spray
- Gorillaz Loading Screen
How to get all Gorillaz items in Fortnite
To unlock everything, you'll need to make separate purchases. The Noodle & 2D Bundle includes all of their items for 2,600 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, all Russel and Murdoc items are part of the Festival Pass, which can be purchased for either 1,000 V-Bucks or through the Crew Subscription that costs $11.99/month.
