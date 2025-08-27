Gorillaz are now in Fortnite: All Outfits, Jam Tracks, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 27, 2025 14:47 GMT
All Gorillaz items in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
The legendary Gorillaz have arrived in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite announced that Gorillaz are the new artists to join the FN Festival. This collaboration features some of the best-looking cel-shaded character skins and numerous other interesting items. The British virtual band, created in 1998, is known for blending hip-hop, alternative rock, and electronic music. They have over 10 billion streams on Spotify and are one of the biggest virtual bands of all time.

There are tons of items to grab through both the Festival Season 10 Pass and the Item Shop. Here’s a full list of Gorillaz-themed items added in the game.

Gorillaz x Fortnite: Full list of cosmetic items

This collaboration includes items of almost every category, from Outfits and Emotes to Jam Tracks and Sprays. Interestingly, the character designs and items, except for 2D, are inspired by the Plastic Beach album era. 2D's character design is from the song Do Ya Thing featuring James Murphy and Andre 3000.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Here are the items across every category:

Outfits

  • Russel Outfit + selectable style
  • Russel LEGO Outfit
  • 2D Outfit + selectable style
  • 2D LEGO Outfit
  • Murdoc Outfit + selectable style
  • Murdoc LEGO Outfit
  • Noodle Outfit + selectable style
  • NoodleLEGO Outfit

Emotes

  • Superfast Jellyfish
  • Dare

Jam Tracks

  • On Melancholy Hill
  • Clint Eastwood
  • Dare
  • Feel Good Inc

Festival Instruments

  • 2D's Mic
  • Junk It Drums
  • Russel's Drums
  • Murdoc's Bass
  • Noodle's Axe Guitar

Other Items

  • Russel’s Drums Back Bling
  • Russel’s Drums Pickaxe
  • Murdoc’s Bass Back Bling
  • Murdoc’s Bass Pickaxe
  • Noodle’s Axe Back Bling
  • Noodle’s Axe Pickaxe
  • 2D’s Mic Back Bling
  • 2D’s Mic Pickaxe
  • Noodle’s Case Back Bling
  • Murdoc’s Cape Back Bling
  • 2D’s Megaphone Back Bling
  • One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling
  • Pazuzu’s Portal Contrail
  • Bonesy Balloons Contrail
  • Gorillaz Camo Wrap
  • Niccals Pickles Wrap
  • Noodle’s Mask Graffiti Spray
  • Boogieman Graffiti Spray
  • Gorillaz Loading Screen
How to get all Gorillaz items in Fortnite

To unlock everything, you'll need to make separate purchases. The Noodle & 2D Bundle includes all of their items for 2,600 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, all Russel and Murdoc items are part of the Festival Pass, which can be purchased for either 1,000 V-Bucks or through the Crew Subscription that costs $11.99/month.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

