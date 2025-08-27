Gorillaz are now in Fortnite: All Outfits, Jam Tracks, and more

Fortnite announced that Gorillaz are the new artists to join the FN Festival. This collaboration features some of the best-looking cel-shaded character skins and numerous other interesting items. The British virtual band, created in 1998, is known for blending hip-hop, alternative rock, and electronic music. They have over 10 billion streams on Spotify and are one of the biggest virtual bands of all time.

There are tons of items to grab through both the Festival Season 10 Pass and the Item Shop. Here’s a full list of Gorillaz-themed items added in the game.

Gorillaz x Fortnite: Full list of cosmetic items

This collaboration includes items of almost every category, from Outfits and Emotes to Jam Tracks and Sprays. Interestingly, the character designs and items, except for 2D, are inspired by the Plastic Beach album era. 2D's character design is from the song Do Ya Thing featuring James Murphy and Andre 3000.

Here are the items across every category:

Outfits

Russel Outfit + selectable style

Russel LEGO Outfit

2D Outfit + selectable style

2D LEGO Outfit

Murdoc Outfit + selectable style

Murdoc LEGO Outfit

Noodle Outfit + selectable style

NoodleLEGO Outfit

Emotes

Superfast Jellyfish

Dare

Jam Tracks

On Melancholy Hill

Clint Eastwood

Dare

Feel Good Inc

Festival Instruments

2D's Mic

Junk It Drums

Russel's Drums

Murdoc's Bass

Noodle's Axe Guitar

Other Items

Russel’s Drums Back Bling

Russel’s Drums Pickaxe

Murdoc’s Bass Back Bling

Murdoc’s Bass Pickaxe

Noodle’s Axe Back Bling

Noodle’s Axe Pickaxe

2D’s Mic Back Bling

2D’s Mic Pickaxe

Noodle’s Case Back Bling

Murdoc’s Cape Back Bling

2D’s Megaphone Back Bling

One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling

Pazuzu’s Portal Contrail

Bonesy Balloons Contrail

Gorillaz Camo Wrap

Niccals Pickles Wrap

Noodle’s Mask Graffiti Spray

Boogieman Graffiti Spray

Gorillaz Loading Screen

How to get all Gorillaz items in Fortnite

To unlock everything, you'll need to make separate purchases. The Noodle & 2D Bundle includes all of their items for 2,600 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, all Russel and Murdoc items are part of the Festival Pass, which can be purchased for either 1,000 V-Bucks or through the Crew Subscription that costs $11.99/month.

