When is Kai Cenat skin coming to Fortnite?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Aug 20, 2025 18:11 GMT
Everything about the Fortnite x Kai Cenat collaboration (Image via X/@KaiCenat || Epic Games)
Fortnite will see the arrival of Kai Cenat in the Icon Series of skins during a promotion on the Las Vegas Sphere. Epic Games announced on X that the Kai Cenat skin is coming to Fortnite on September 12, 2025. The collaboration is part of Fortnite’s ongoing push to bring popular celebrities and creators, although fan reaction to this particular skin has been mixed so far.

Here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming Kai Cenat skin in Fortnite.

Everything we know about the upcoming Kai Cenat skin in Fortnite

Kai Cenat first teased his skin during a livestream on Twitch before it was officially revealed through a teaser video, which also announced the Mafiathon 3 event on the popular Vegas Sphere. The trailer shows Kai wearing a white tank top with red shorts while holding a Pickaxe with the AMP logo. For those unaware, AMP is a content creation group with which he is associated.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

As mentioned, the skin will be in the Fortnite Item Shop on September 12, 2025. Based on previous patterns, it will most likely feature a complete Bundle that includes the Outfit, Emote, Pickaxe, and possibly more items.

Why are some fans upset about the Kai Cenat skin?

Despite the hype, many players appear displeased with the announcement by Epic Games. This is due to the streamer recently being at the center of multiple controversies.

One of the incidents involved a planned Clash Royale collaboration stream with another popular streamer, Jynxzi. During a live call, Kai ignored Jynxzi and left to start an IRL livestream right before the promised Clash Royale event. The latter ended his stream abruptly and appeared disappointed. Although Kai Cenat later apologized publicly, fans were still upset.

Another point of criticism came during MrBeast’s #TeamWater charity, where various big streamers such as xQc, Adin Ross, and Trainwrecks donated hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, Kai did not make a contribution. The final nail in the coffin was when fans pointed out how he had not provided any updates regarding the school he was planning to build in Nigeria for months.

All these controversies have created a divide within the community, and many fans do not seem happy with this skin announcement.

