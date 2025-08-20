Is Kai Cenat in Fortnite?

Many players are wondering about the arrival of Kai Cenat in Fortnite after the streamer showcased his Icon Series Outfit on his Twitch stream. While the collaboration has been confirmed, the popular streamer is currently not in Fortnite, with the partnership set to launch soon.Here's everything you need to know about Kai Cenat in Fortnite and when you can expect the Outfits in the Item Shop.New Icon Series collaboration brings Kai Cenat in FortniteThe arrival of Kai Cenat in Fortnite was confirmed after the streamer had recently taken to social media and announced the reveal of his Icon Series skin in the game. The initial post was then confirmed and reposted by the game's official social media account on X.While the collaboration is confirmed, the Kai Cenat Icon Series Outfit and all related cosmetics are set to arrive on September 12, 2025. A recent promotional video on the iconic Las Vegas Sphere showcased the outfit and revealed the date of its release in the game.Based on the teaser seen in the video, players can expect the following cosmetic items to make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop:Kai Cenat OutfitPickaxe2x Kai Cenat EmoteMercedes AMG Car body + DecalsApart from the cosmetics, recent speculations also suggest that the bundle or Icon Series set could contain a companion. The hamster spotted in the promotional video further reinforces recent leaks that suggested the arrival of in-game companions. While they will not serve any function, they will act as a cosmetic extension of the player.The arrival of Kai Cenat in Fortnite adds to the ever-expanding list of celebrities and streamers in the game. With popular creators and icons like MrBeast, Ninja, and Khaby Lame already in the game, the arrival of Cenat comes as no surprise. While some players were unhappy with the partnership, many look forward to its arrival in the game.While the arrival of Kai Cenat in Fortnite is set for September 12, 2025, Fortnite has an array of upcoming updates scheduled before that. The next update on August 26, 2025, is set to bring many new changes and overhauls to the gameplay, alongside the possibility of new themed skins. With rumors suggesting the arrival of a One Piece collaboration, players are excited for the next build.Also read: How to get Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory UmbrellaRead more articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive AI assistantFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmapAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEverything spotted in the Chapter 6 Season 4 key artFortnite x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite