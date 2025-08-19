Kai Cenat Fortnite skin revealed, and it already has fans divided before release 

The Kai Cenat Fortnite skin has been officially revealed, and it's safe to say that the community is not very impressed or happy (including me). Many are disappointed with how the Outfit looks, and some are outright confused about why a hamster was featured during the reveal on the Las Vegas Sphere.The Outfit has not yet been showcased properly in-game, so it's hard to get an exact visual reference for how it'll look. Nevertheless, that has not stopped the community from showing its disregard for the upcoming Kai Cenat Fortnite skin. Here is more on the topic at hand, and what the fans have to say.&quot;Kai doesn’t deserve a skin over Speed who actually plays the game more often&quot; - Kai Cenat Fortnite skin leaves community dividedKeeping the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin aside, the main point of contention for many is the fact that Kai got an Icon Series Outfit before Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed. While the creators themselves (likely) have no problem or hard feelings about this collaboration, the community is at loggerheads with each other. Both Kai and Speed have indeed been promoted by Epic Games in recent times, and they both play the game a lot, but Speed is the OG creator in this regard. He's been uploading videos to YouTube since 2017, whereas Kai only jumped on the Fortnite wagon recently in the past year. As such, it is natural for hardcore fans of Speed to be upset.However, keeping the animosity aside, many (such as Lannan Neville Eacott, better known as LazarBeam) are happy that another major content creator is now part of the Metaverse. If nothing else (and I mean nothing else), this will help promote the game to newer audiences and will help boost revenue from the sale of cosmetics.When is the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin releasing?As per the official information provided, the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin will be released on September 12, 2025. There's an update scheduled for September 9, 2025, so everything lines up. As for the cosmetics we can expect, we have a potential list from leaker @NotPaloleaks:Kai Cenat SkinLil Cenat Back Bling/CompanionEmotes (x2)PickaxeVehicleKeep in mind that this is subject to change, but it gives an idea of what to expect when the collaboration goes live. That being said, while not everyone is happy with Kai getting an Icon Series Outfit before Speed, at least one of them was inducted into the Metaverse, and that's a start. In due time, Speed will like have a skin in Fortnite as well.As for the final version of the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin, the one in-game will likely look much better than the version showcased on the Las Vegas Sphere. It'll be higher quality, and we'll be able to see details that have been missed in the promotional video.Read more Fortnite articles here:Leaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite