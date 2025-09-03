Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025: Where to watch, prize pool, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 03, 2025 12:29 GMT
Everything you need to know about FNCS Global Championship 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 is just around the corner, and it is one of the biggest competitive gaming events of the year. This time, it is being hosted at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, and features a prize pool of over $2 million. Unlike the previous two years, the Globals have switched from duos to trios format, and the matches will be played on the Chapter 6 Season 4 map.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Global Championship 2025.

Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025: Everything you need to know

The FNCS Global Championship 2025 begins on September 6, 2025, and will be concluded the next day. The top 33 trios from around the world qualified for this event through three online FNCS Majors, each featuring hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize pools.

All teams

Here's the full list of teams participating in the event:

  • 5aald, FKS, Hero
  • Acorn, Ajerss, Pollo
  • Adapter, Balor, Mansour
  • alex, Anon, Resignz
  • Aminished, Braydz, Visxals
  • Ark, Sxhool, Salko
  • Aspect, Cazi, Tinka
  • Bacca, Parz, PXMP
  • Buyuriru, Merem, wickesy
  • Cadu, Stryker, Tisco
  • Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay
  • Clix, Eomzo, Higgs
  • Cold, Peterbot, Ritual
  • Cooper, Curly, Reet
  • Darm, Demus, pixx
  • Fazer, K1nG, Phzin
  • FoCuS, Mikson, Upl
  • Hris, TaySon, Chico
  • IDrop, charyy, Kami
  • Kimkana, Raito, Razl
  • Koyota, Rise, yuma
  • Malibuca, P1ng, Wox
  • Muz, Sphinx, Shadow
  • Rapid, Khanada, Boltz
  • Rew, saad, Snowy
  • Setty, Japko, panzer
  • Goofy, m0untain, VortexM
  • SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach
  • Tjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxie
  • Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW
  • VicterV, EpikWhale, Paper
  • vic0, veno, Flickzy
  • WeY, Gabzera, Scarpa
Prize pool

Here's how the prize pool of $2,001,000 will be distributed among all the trios:

  • 1st: $450,000
  • 2nd: $300,000
  • 3rd: $225,000
  • 4th: $180,000
  • 5th: $135,000
  • 6th: $90,000
  • 7th: $75,000
  • 8th: $60,000
  • 9th: $45,000
  • 10th: $36,000
  • 11th: $33,000
  • 12th: $30,000
  • 13th and 14th: $27,000
  • 15th and 16th: $24,000
  • 17th and 18th: $21,000
  • 19th and 20th: $18,000
  • 21st to 25th: $15,000
  • 26th to 30th: $12,000
  • 31st to 33rd: $9,000

Where to watch

The FNCS Global Championship 2025 will be officially broadcast in the following languages:

That's everything you need to know about the FNCS Global Championship 2025. For more information, you may visit the official website here.

Quick Links

