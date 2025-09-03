Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025: Where to watch, prize pool, and more

The Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 is just around the corner, and it is one of the biggest competitive gaming events of the year. This time, it is being hosted at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, and features a prize pool of over $2 million. Unlike the previous two years, the Globals have switched from duos to trios format, and the matches will be played on the Chapter 6 Season 4 map.On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Global Championship 2025.Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025: Everything you need to knowThe FNCS Global Championship 2025 begins on September 6, 2025, and will be concluded the next day. The top 33 trios from around the world qualified for this event through three online FNCS Majors, each featuring hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize pools.All teamsHere's the full list of teams participating in the event:5aald, FKS, HeroAcorn, Ajerss, PolloAdapter, Balor, Mansouralex, Anon, ResignzAminished, Braydz, VisxalsArk, Sxhool, SalkoAspect, Cazi, TinkaBacca, Parz, PXMPBuyuriru, Merem, wickesyCadu, Stryker, TiscoChap, MrSavage, rezon ayClix, Eomzo, HiggsCold, Peterbot, RitualCooper, Curly, ReetDarm, Demus, pixxFazer, K1nG, PhzinFoCuS, Mikson, UplHris, TaySon, ChicoIDrop, charyy, KamiKimkana, Raito, RazlKoyota, Rise, yumaMalibuca, P1ng, WoxMuz, Sphinx, ShadowRapid, Khanada, BoltzRew, saad, SnowySetty, Japko, panzerGoofy, m0untain, VortexMSwizzY, Queasy, MerstachTjino, PabloWingu, FredoxieVanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOWVicterV, EpikWhale, Papervic0, veno, FlickzyWeY, Gabzera, ScarpaPrize poolHere's how the prize pool of $2,001,000 will be distributed among all the trios:1st: $450,0002nd: $300,0003rd: $225,0004th: $180,0005th: $135,0006th: $90,0007th: $75,0008th: $60,0009th: $45,00010th: $36,00011th: $33,00012th: $30,00013th and 14th: $27,00015th and 16th: $24,00017th and 18th: $21,00019th and 20th: $18,00021st to 25th: $15,00026th to 30th: $12,00031st to 33rd: $9,000Where to watchThe FNCS Global Championship 2025 will be officially broadcast in the following languages:English: Twitch (@Fortnite, @AussieAntics, and @buckefps), YouTube (@FN_Competitive)Portuguese: Twitch (@brasil_fortnite), YouTube (@fortnitebrasil)Japanese: Twitch (@FortniteJP), YouTube (@FortniteJP)French: Twitch (@leothecrack_)That's everything you need to know about the FNCS Global Championship 2025. For more information, you may visit the official website here.Read more articles here:How to play Steal The Brainrot in FortniteFortnite community wonders if late-night tweets are a collab tease or just a meltdownHow to get FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite for free