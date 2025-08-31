How to play Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite

Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite has officially become the biggest community-made map of all time. The game exploded in popularity recently after the announcement of the Admin Abuse Carnival Event that allowed players to take full control of the map. For those who don't know, it was created by @ferins and has peaked at over 400,000 concurrent players on August 31, 2025, surpassing most of the official game modes.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite.

Everything you need to know about Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite

This map is inspired by the original Roblox Steal a Brainrot game and has pretty much the same concept. Here's how to join Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite:

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

From the main menu, click on the search icon.

Paste the following UEFN code: 3225-0366-8885 .

. Click the Start button and wait for the game to load.

Ad

Trending

How to play

Your base in Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The concept of this game mode is simple. You have to collect money by buying or stealing Brainrot characters to grow your base. The rarer characters you have, the more money you generate per second. Since the game is about stealing, other players in the lobby can take characters from your base if it is unlocked. You can only steal one character at a time, and you need to carry it back to your base. When the lobby is full, this leads to a lot of chaos and fun at the same time.

Ad

New Brainrot characters spawn in the middle of the map and all of them have different rarities. Here are the rarest categories and how often they spawn:

Legendary : Around every 10 minutes

: Around every 10 minutes Mythic : Around every 20 minutes

: Around every 20 minutes Brainrot God: Around every 1 hour

There's also a shop to buy abilities, a wheel spin for rewards, a book that works as an encyclopedia, a Brainrot Machine to trade characters, and a timer that shows when the next event begins. The game does not have any weapons, so the only way to protect your house is by either using a giant hand to slap others away or placing traps that can be purchased from the shop.

Ad

Item shop in Steal The Brainrot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

To progress further, you need to Rebirth, which requires reaching a certain amount of cash and owning some specific Brainrot characters. Rebirth unlocks more items in the shop and lets you buy additional floors for your base.

Ad

That’s everything you need to know to start playing Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite. The map has been getting constant updates, so you can expect even more content and chaos in the future.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More