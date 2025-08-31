How to play Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite

Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite has officially become the biggest community-made map of all time. The game exploded in popularity recently after the announcement of the Admin Abuse Carnival Event that allowed players to take full control of the map. For those who don't know, it was created by @ferins and has peaked at over 400,000 concurrent players on August 31, 2025, surpassing most of the official game modes.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite.
Everything you need to know about Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite
This map is inspired by the original Roblox Steal a Brainrot game and has pretty much the same concept. Here's how to join Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite:
- From the main menu, click on the search icon.
- Paste the following UEFN code: 3225-0366-8885.
- Click the Start button and wait for the game to load.
How to play
The concept of this game mode is simple. You have to collect money by buying or stealing Brainrot characters to grow your base. The rarer characters you have, the more money you generate per second. Since the game is about stealing, other players in the lobby can take characters from your base if it is unlocked. You can only steal one character at a time, and you need to carry it back to your base. When the lobby is full, this leads to a lot of chaos and fun at the same time.
New Brainrot characters spawn in the middle of the map and all of them have different rarities. Here are the rarest categories and how often they spawn:
- Legendary: Around every 10 minutes
- Mythic: Around every 20 minutes
- Brainrot God: Around every 1 hour
There's also a shop to buy abilities, a wheel spin for rewards, a book that works as an encyclopedia, a Brainrot Machine to trade characters, and a timer that shows when the next event begins. The game does not have any weapons, so the only way to protect your house is by either using a giant hand to slap others away or placing traps that can be purchased from the shop.
To progress further, you need to Rebirth, which requires reaching a certain amount of cash and owning some specific Brainrot characters. Rebirth unlocks more items in the shop and lets you buy additional floors for your base.
That’s everything you need to know to start playing Steal The Brainrot in Fortnite. The map has been getting constant updates, so you can expect even more content and chaos in the future.
