When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? (OG rarity)

The next big Steal a Brainrot update will be released on August 30, at 3:00 PM EST (7:00 PM UTC). It will introduce the OG rarity, which will surpass Secret as the highest rarity, and unleash several Brainrots with high earnings. In addition to this, you'll be able to perform the Sammyni Spyderini ritual to get the Los Spyderini appear on the conveyor belt.

To be one of the first players to experience the new content, check out the release timings and planned content for the upcoming Steal a Brainrot update.

Steal a Brainrot update release timings

Timings for all the major regions (Image via Roblox)

Each update has consistently expanded the Steal a Brainrot roster while giving players more ways to obtain coveted characters. For instance, an Admin Lucky Block was included in the former Admin War update. The said block will contain new units once the next update rolls out.

The OG rarity update is slated to arrive on August 30 at 3 PM EST. This translates to the following dates and times for different regions across the world:

USA (East) : August 30 at 3 PM ET

: August 30 at 3 PM ET USA (West) : August 30 at 12 PM PDT

: August 30 at 12 PM PDT Brazil : August 30 at 4:00 PM BRT

: August 30 at 4:00 PM BRT Europe : August 30 at 9:00 PM CEST

: August 30 at 9:00 PM CEST UK : August 30 at 8:00 PM BST

: August 30 at 8:00 PM BST South Africa : August 30 at 9:00 PM SAST

: August 30 at 9:00 PM SAST India : August 31 at 12:30 AM IST

: August 31 at 12:30 AM IST China : August 31 at 3:00 AM CST

: August 31 at 3:00 AM CST Philippines : August 31 at 3:00 AM Manila Time

: August 31 at 3:00 AM Manila Time Japan : August 31 at 4:00 AM JST

: August 31 at 4:00 AM JST Australia : August 31 at 5:00 AM AEST

: August 31 at 5:00 AM AEST New Zealand: August 31 at 7:00 AM NZST

Maintaining their tradition, the game developers will host an Admin Abuse upon the release of the new content. You could experience events like Lava, Taco, Ocean, UFO, and Concert, which apply income-boosting Traits and Mutations to random Brainrots arriving on the conveyor belt.

All the upcoming content in Steal a Brainrot

Strawberry Elephant will be the first OG Brainrot (Image via SaB Discord)

The next update will introduce 10 Brainots of diverse rarities. One of them will be the Strawberry Elephant, the first OG unit. Developer SpyderSammy mentioned on Discord that this Brainrot won't spawn during admin events, meaning only a few lucky players will witness it appearing on the conveyor belt.

Below is a list of all the upcoming characters in Steal a Brainrot. The names of some haven't been disclosed and are thus marked as "???"

Strawberry Elephant (OG)

Avocadini Antilopini (Epic)

Quivioli Ameleonni (Legendary)

Cacasito Satalito (Brainrot God)

??? (Secret)

Carrotini Brainini (Mythic)

Mastodontico Telepiedone (Brainrot God)

Spaghetti Tualetti (Secret)

Crabbo Limonetta (Brainrot God)

??? (Secret)

Carrotini Brainini, Mastodontico Telepiedone, and Spaghetti Tualetti will be the contents of a new Lucky Block. Meanwhile, Crabbo Limonetta and an unnamed Secret unit would be obtainable from the Admin Lucky Block.

According to a sneak peek shared by the developer, the Los Noo My Hotspotsitos is going to be one of the brand-new Secret Brainrots. Unfortunately, its cost, earnings, and obtainability haven't been revealed.

Lastly, the update will introduce a ritual involving the Secret character, Sammyni Spyderini. Four such Brainrots will be required to obtain the Los Spyderini.

Rituals require players to stand in a specific formation while holding particular units. Learn about all rituals in Steal a Brainrot in our guide.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the next update drop in India?

The update will be released in India on August 31, 2025, at 12:30 AM.

What are the upcoming Secret Brainrots?

Los Noo My Hotspotsitos and Spaghetti Tualetti are some of the officially revealed Secret units.

How many Brainrots will be required from the Los Spyderini ritual?

Four Sammyni Spyderini will be required for the ritual.

