Rituals are special player-initiated events in Steal a Brainrot. They offer a welcome relief from the usual purchasing and stealing of Brainrots, allowing players to team up and spawn rare characters on the conveyor belt. Every ritual requires a minimum of three players, with each possessing a particular character, which is eventually sacrificed after the procedure is completed.

This guide presents all the possible rituals and their effects in Steal a Brainrot.

List of all rituals in Steal a Brainrot

Rituals require a set number of players (Image via Roblox)

In Steal a Brainrot, rituals are colloquially named after the Brainrots used in them. All of them are multiplayer activities, so you'll essentially need help from others. They can be performed in both public and private servers.

Given below are all the current rituals in the game.

Bombardiro Crocodilo ritual

This ritual requires three players and three Bombardiro Crocodilos. To initiate it, each player must grab or steal a Bombardiro Crocodilo and then stand on the conveyor belt in a column formation (one after the other). After a few seconds, the Bombardiro Crocodilos will spark and lift off.

Upon the completion of the ritual, the Bombardino event will begin in the game. Additionally, a single Los Crocodilitos (Brainrot God) will appear on the conveyor belt, which any player can purchase with 12,700,000 Cash.

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita ritual

For this ritual, three players need to grab or steal a La Vacca Saturno Saturnita. Next, they must place all three La Vacca Saturno Saturnita in a triangle formation. The Brainrots will start glowing and soon a line will connect all of them before they fly away like a spaceship.

When the ritual is completed, a Las Vaquitas Saturnitas (Secret) will spawn on the conveyor belt, which can be bought with 200,000,000 Cash. It has a high chance of getting the Asteroid Trait, given that the ritual also initiates the Galactic event on the server.

Orcalero Orcala ritual

Four players, with each holding a purchased or stolen Orcalero Orcala, are required for this ritual. All four must line up the Brainrots in a horizontal formation at any place on the map. After a while, water will magically appear beneath the Orcalero Orcalas, and they will launch into the air.

The completion of the Orcalero Orcala ritual initiates the Ocean event, which gives the Shark Fin Trait in Steal a Brainrot. Moreover, a single Los Orcalitos (Brainrot God) spawns on the conveyor belt, which can be bought with 45,000,000 Cash.

Matteo ritual

The Matteo ritual is fairly straightforward. Three players, each holding a Matteo, must climb on top of each other at any spot on the map. When all the Matteos are in a vertical formation, they will transform into a tree.

Following a successful ritual, a Los Matteos (Secret) will appear on the conveyor belt. It costs 100,000,000 Cash, similar to Karkerkar Kurkur and Chimpazini Spiderini in Steal a Brainrot.

Learn more about all Steal a Brainrot events and their provided Traits in our comprehensive guide.

All Brainrots that can be summoned from rituals

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita (Image via Roblox)

Here are the names and earnings of all the ritual-spawned Brainrots:

Los Crocodilitos : $55,000 per second

: $55,000 per second Las Vaquitas Saturnitas : $750,000 per second

: $750,000 per second Los Orcalitos : $235,000 per second

: $235,000 per second Los Matteos: $300,000 per second

More characters associated with player-organized events are expected to be released in future updates.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Why are player-initiated events called rituals?

To trigger an event, players have to perform specific in-game actions, which summon units on the conveyor belt. The whole process is like that of a ritual.

Is it possible to perform rituals with friends?

Yes, you can invite your friends and then conduct rituals.

Are Brainrots with Traits and Mutations eligible for rituals?

Yes, you can use such characters for rituals.

