When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? (Admin War)

The next Steal a Brainrot update, titled Admin War, is set to release on August 23, 2025. It will expand the Brainrot roster by debuting characters of diverse rarities, including multiple Brainrot Gods and Secrets. Moreover, when the update releases, developer SpyderSammy will launch an Admin Abuse event, whose timing will clash with the one hosted by admin Jandel in Grow a Garden.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Admin War update in Steal a Brainrot, including its timings and contents.

Steal a Brainrot Admin War update release timings

Timings for the next update (Image via Roblox)

Steal a Brainrot typically drops its updates on Fridays. With every new release, they add more Brainrots, events, and other gameplay features.

The Admin War update is scheduled for August 23 at 2 pm UTC. This translates to the following time zones for major regions across the world:

USA (East) : August 23 at 10 am EDT

: August 23 at 10 am EDT USA (West) : August 23 at 7 am PDT

: August 23 at 7 am PDT Brazil : August 23 at 11 am BRT

: August 23 at 11 am BRT Europe : August 23 at 4 pm CEST

: August 23 at 4 pm CEST UK : August 23 at 3 pm BST

: August 23 at 3 pm BST South Africa : August 23 at 4 pm SAST

: August 23 at 4 pm SAST India : August 23 at 7:30 pm IST

: August 23 at 7:30 pm IST China : August 23 at 10 pm CST

: August 23 at 10 pm CST Philippines : August 23 at 10 pm Manila Time

: August 23 at 10 pm Manila Time Japan : August 23 at 11 am JST

: August 23 at 11 am JST Australia : August 24 at 12 am AEST

: August 24 at 12 am AEST New Zealand: August 24 at 2 am NZST

During Admin Abuse events, the developer triggers the arrival of rare Brainrots on the conveyor belt. Make sure to have sufficient Cash (around 10 to 20 billion) and space in your base to acquire the characters. In the next developer event, players may likely see costly Admin Lucky Blocks appearing on the conveyor.

All revealed content for the next Steal a Brainrot update

This Brainrot will be obtainable from the Fuse Machine (SAB Discord)

A total of 13 Brainrots will be added with the next Steal a Brainrot update. Seven will be purchasable from the conveyor belt, four will be obtainable from the Admin Lucky Block, whereas two will be available via the Fuse Machine.

Here are the upcoming characters that can be acquired from the conveyor belt:

Pipi Potato (Legendary)

Lerulerulerule (Mythic)

Pakrahmatmamat (Brainrot God)

Tartaruga Cisterna (Brainrot God)

??? (Brainrot God)

??? (Secret)

??? (Secret)

The following characters will be obtainable from the Fuse Machine:

Brr es Teh Patipum (Brainrot God)

La Supreme Combinasion (Secret)

The Admin Lucky Block will contain the La Grande Combinasion, which debuted in July 2025, and four other Brainrots. Unfortunately, the names of the four new ones haven't been disclosed.

According to a sneak peek on the Steal a Brainrot Discord, the La Supreme Combinasion will earn 40,000,000 Cash per second. Its income will thus surpass that of Los Hotspotsitos and Esok Sekolah.

Besides new Brainrots, the upcoming update will bring a space event. It will happen hourly on weekends and every three hours on weekdays, granting characters that appear on the conveyor belt the Galaxy Mutation.

Like Mutations, Traits are associated with events that bring changes to both the characters and the map. You can learn about them in our Steal a Brainrot Traits guide.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the Admin War update be released in India?

The Admin War update will drop in India on August 23 at 7:30 pm IST.

What will be the cost of the La Supreme Combinasion?

The La Supreme Combinasion will have a high cost of 7 billion Cash. However, it will be obtainable through fusion, so you won't need to spend such an amount.

How do I get more Brainrot slots in my base?

To get more slots and expand your base, perform Rebirths.

