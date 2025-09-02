Fortnite leak hints at collab with Supermassive Games Studio titles like Until Dawn and The Quarry

A recent Fortnite leak hints at a potential upcoming collaborations with Supermassive Games. This BAFTA-winning game studio is well-known for horror titles such as Until Dawn and The Quarry. Given that Epic Games is known to collaborate with other studios to induct characters from other video games, such as Destiny 2, Halo, God of War, and numerous other titles into Fortnite, this falls in line with the norm.The Fortnite leak was brought to light by leaker/data-miner @Egyptian_Leaker and @BeastFNCreative. This dynamic duo has shared a lot of information in the recent past, which has come to pass. As such, the details can be vouched for. However, since this is a leak, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. That said, here's more on what to expect from the potential collaboration.Fortnite leak hints at upcoming collaborations for Fortnitemares 2025Based on the details at hand, &quot;Fortnite (Epic Games) is working on a dev build with the studio behind huge titles like Until Dawn, The Quarry, and more.&quot; Given that the aforementioned titles are horror, they fit right into a potential crossover around the time of Fortnitemares, which will take place in October 2025. Of course, this is still not confirmed, but it fits the timeline.Coming back to the collaboration itself, it's far too early to say who or what will be part of the collaboration, but we could see characters from both titles. After all, if nothing else, Epic Games has a knack for adding characters to the Metaverse from all fandoms and franchises. It is what they are best known for. We could see Abigail, Dylan, Emma, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Nick, Ryan, Laura, and/or Max added from The Quarry. From Until Dawn, we could see characters such as Samantha Giddings and Michael &quot;Mike&quot; Munroe introduced to the Metaverse. As it stands, it is too soon to jump to conclusions, but if a collaboration is in development, more detailed information will be shared sometime later this month. Read more articles here:Fortnite leaks hint at themes for Chapter 7Leaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite