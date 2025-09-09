Fortnite leaks suggest Repo collaboration could be coming 

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers such as @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR suggest that a collaboration with Repo could be on the way. Mined data and leaked information hint at a partnership with the popular co-op horror game that has recently risen to fame due to its unique gameplay and hilarious memes.Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of Repo in the game based on the latest Fortnite leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks by @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a grain of salt.Fortnite leaks hint at collaboration with co-op horror title RepoThe latest Fortnite leaks and mined data by legacy leakers @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR suggest that a collaboration with popular co-op title Repo could be on the way. The leakers have stated that they have received credible information that suggests a partnership with the title could be making its way to the game soon.As part of the collaboration, players could expect a host of cosmetics and items to make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. Apart from the iconic Semibot Outfit, the partnership could introduce additional items such as Pickaxes, Back Blings, and Wraps based on the game's universe. It could also introduce Emotes or other items based on monsters such as the gnome, peeper, and more.Repo rose to popularity due to its unique gameplay and hilarious memes that went viral on social media. So it could come as no surprise if Epic Games adds it to their ever-expanding roster of collaborations with games and franchises. Given their history of partnering with major titles such as Halo, Assassin's Creed, and even Lethal Company, this title is right up the alley for the developers.However, Epic Games has not officially confirmed the partnership yet. With many collaborations making their way to the Item Shop, gamers could be in for a treat very soon, based on the timeline provided by the leakers. Players will have to wait for a teaser or an announcement from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.Also read: How to get Beavis and Butt-Head skins in FortniteRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantHow to get the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon for freeAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEverything spotted in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key artEpic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite