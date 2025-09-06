How to get Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite

The much-awaited Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite were first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added the two Outfits based on the TV series as part of the collaboration with the show. Alongside the skins, the developers had added an array of cosmetics based on iconic moments from the animated series.

While the Beavis and Butt-Head Outfits do not have their own LEGO variant, players can still take these iconic skins out for a spin in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome to fight some pesky bugs and emerge victorious.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite.

How to get the Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite are now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (September 6, 2025), the Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the Beavis and Butt-Head tab. They can be purchased via the Beavis and Butt-Head bundle and are part of the Beavis and Butt-Head set.

The Beavis and Butt-Head bundle comprises these nine cosmetic items:

Beavis (Outfit)

I am Cornholio (Built-in Emote)

Butt-Head (Outfit)

Death Rockers (Emote)

Cornholio Walk (Emote)

Talking Trashfire (Back Bling)

Portable Laugh Track (Back Bling)

Frog Baseball Bat (Pickaxe)

Flaming Newspapers (Pickaxe)

If you want all items in the Beavis and Butt-Head bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks instead of the regular 6,200 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can purchase the Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Beavis (Outfit) and Butt-Head (Outfit) are available for 1,500 V-Bucks each, while the Flaming Newspapers (Pickaxe) and the Frog Baseball Bat (Pickaxe) can be obtained for 800 V-Bucks apiece.

Additionally, the Talking Trashfire (Back Bling) and Cornholio Walk (Emote) are 400 V-Bucks each, while the Portable Laugh Track (Back Bling) and Death Rockers (Emote) can be obtained for 300 and 500 V-Bucks each. The Puma x Beavis and Butt-Head kicks can be obtained for 1,000 V-Bucks.

How long will the Beavis and Butt-Head skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite will remain listed until September 16, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Beavis and Butt-Head skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 16, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that these skins and their associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More