Epic Games confirms Fortnite Ranked 2.0 mode

The latest announcement by Epic Games at the FNCS Global Championship 2025 confirmed that a new and improved version of the Fortnite Ranked 2.0 mode is in the works. As one of the most popular game modes, it seems that the developers are now working on launching a second edition.Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite Ranked 2.0 mode.Epic Games confirms upcoming Fortnite Ranked 2.0 modeAt the FNCS 2025 Championship, Epic Games announced an array of new updates for the competitive aspect of the game. Apart from adding events such as the FNCS Mid-Season LAN and bringing back the much-awaited PRO-AM, the developers have confirmed the arrival of a Fortnite Ranked 2.0 mode —suggesting a major overhaul.Ranked is essentially a competitive version of the regular mode, where players earn or lose ranks based on their performance in each match. Gameplay aspects add to the points, which help players climb the ladder to the top position. The high-octane mode is one of the most popular variants, where players from around the world come together to test their mettle.Ranked 2.0 could introduce major overhauls to gameplay mechanics and formats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)So it comes as no surprise that Epic Games is working on a new generation of Ranked, officially dubbed 2.0. While there is no confirmation on the features, players can expect improvements in aspects such as formats and matchmaking, as well as enhancements in ensuring the game is free of hackers or cheats.Apart from the matchmaking improvement, the developers could also invest in enhancing the loot pool and offering custom weapons or stock variants of mythic weapons meant for competitive use. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Players will have to wait for an announcement or a patch note from the developers to see what they can expect in Fortnite Ranked 2.0.