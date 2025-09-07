Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship results

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship has officially concluded, and it was a rollercoaster of emotions. The high-octane tournament was hosted in Lyon-Décines, France. 33 trios from around the world competed for a share of the $2 million prize pool. As such, fans may be curious to know the final results.Here are the complete results of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship.Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship: Full list of resultsThis year, the EU region dominated the tournament, claiming nearly all spots in the top 10. After 12 intense matches, Merstach, Queasy, and SwizzY won the FNCS 2025 Global Championship, taking home a grand prize of $450,000.On Day 1, they shocked everyone by pulling off three consecutive Victory Royales to earn a huge lead. However, the next day saw a shift in momentum, as the other teams stepped up to change the leaderboard. Nonetheless, Merstach, Queasy, and SwizzY remained on the top.Here are the top 10 trios:PlacementPrizeTeam1st$450,000Merstach, Queasy, SwizzY2nd$300,000MariusCOW, Pixie, Vanyak3kk3rd$225,000Japko, panzer, Setty4th$180,000charyy, IDrop, Kami5th$135,000Boltz, Khanada, Rapid6th$90,000Darm, Demus, pixx7th$75,000Fredoxie, PabloWingu, Tjino8th$60,000 Malibuca, P1ng, Wox 9th$45,000 Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay 10th$36,000 Muz, Shadow, Sphinx These are the rest of the placements from the tournament:11th: Fazer, K1nG, Phzin12th: Cadu, Stryker, Tisco13th: Cooper, Curly, Reet14th: Flickzy, Veno, vic015th: Cold, Peterbot, Ritual16th: Acorn, Ajerss, Pollo17th: Bacca, Parz, PXMP18th: Clix, Eomzo, Higgs19th: Ark, Salko, Sxhool20th: FoCuS, Mikson, Upl21st: 5aald, FKS, Hero22nd: Chico, Hris, TaySon23rd: Aminished, Braydz, Visxals24th: alex, Anon, Resignz25th: Koyota, Rise, yuma26th: Goofy, m0untain, VortexM27th: Gabzera, Scarpa, WeY28th: Buyuriru, Merem, wickesy29th: Rew, saad, Snowy30th: Kimkana, Razl, Raito31st: EpikWhale, paper, VicterV32nd: Adapter, Balor, Mansour33rd: Aspect, Cazi, TinkaThat covers the FNCS 2025 Global Championship results.Read more articles here:Epic Games is reportedly removing Fortnite items and V-Bucks from numerous accountsFortnite community wonders if late-night tweets are a collab tease or just a meltdownFortnite pro Peterbot apologizes after being caught using racial slurs