Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship results

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 07, 2025 19:39 GMT
FNCS 2025 Global Championship has concluded (Image via Epic Games)
The FNCS 2025 Global Championship has concluded (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship has officially concluded, and it was a rollercoaster of emotions. The high-octane tournament was hosted in Lyon-Décines, France. 33 trios from around the world competed for a share of the $2 million prize pool. As such, fans may be curious to know the final results.

Here are the complete results of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship.

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship: Full list of results

This year, the EU region dominated the tournament, claiming nearly all spots in the top 10. After 12 intense matches, Merstach, Queasy, and SwizzY won the FNCS 2025 Global Championship, taking home a grand prize of $450,000.

Trending

On Day 1, they shocked everyone by pulling off three consecutive Victory Royales to earn a huge lead. However, the next day saw a shift in momentum, as the other teams stepped up to change the leaderboard. Nonetheless, Merstach, Queasy, and SwizzY remained on the top.

Here are the top 10 trios:

PlacementPrizeTeam
1st$450,000Merstach, Queasy, SwizzY
2nd$300,000MariusCOW, Pixie, Vanyak3kk
3rd$225,000Japko, panzer, Setty
4th$180,000charyy, IDrop, Kami
5th$135,000Boltz, Khanada, Rapid
6th$90,000Darm, Demus, pixx
7th$75,000Fredoxie, PabloWingu, Tjino
8th$60,000 Malibuca, P1ng, Wox
9th$45,000 Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay
10th$36,000 Muz, Shadow, Sphinx
These are the rest of the placements from the tournament:

  • 11th: Fazer, K1nG, Phzin
  • 12th: Cadu, Stryker, Tisco
  • 13th: Cooper, Curly, Reet
  • 14th: Flickzy, Veno, vic0
  • 15th: Cold, Peterbot, Ritual
  • 16th: Acorn, Ajerss, Pollo
  • 17th: Bacca, Parz, PXMP
  • 18th: Clix, Eomzo, Higgs
  • 19th: Ark, Salko, Sxhool
  • 20th: FoCuS, Mikson, Upl
  • 21st: 5aald, FKS, Hero
  • 22nd: Chico, Hris, TaySon
  • 23rd: Aminished, Braydz, Visxals
  • 24th: alex, Anon, Resignz
  • 25th: Koyota, Rise, yuma
  • 26th: Goofy, m0untain, VortexM
  • 27th: Gabzera, Scarpa, WeY
  • 28th: Buyuriru, Merem, wickesy
  • 29th: Rew, saad, Snowy
  • 30th: Kimkana, Razl, Raito
  • 31st: EpikWhale, paper, VicterV
  • 32nd: Adapter, Balor, Mansour
  • 33rd: Aspect, Cazi, Tinka
That covers the FNCS 2025 Global Championship results.

