Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

Epic Games has just revealed a new Exact Amount feature in Fortnite that makes purchasing V-Bucks easier than ever. The in-game currency allows players to get their hands on new skins and other cosmetics, and this new option to top up deficits will make it easier for gamers to make purchases in the Item Shop.Here's everything you need to know about the new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up by Fortnite.Fortnite reveals Exact Amount feature to top up missing V-Bucks Fortnite has just revealed a new Exact Amount feature that allows players to purchase a top-up pack to make up for any deficit when trying to obtain an item from the store. Instead of needing to get one of the bundles starting with 1000 V-Bucks, gamers can just get the amount they need.For example, an item costs 500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. However, the player has only 400 V-Bucks in their account. Instead of purchasing 1,000 V-Bucks or a starter pack to make up for the 100 V-Bucks deficit, they will now be able to purchase an Exact Amount pack that covers the shortfall and allows them to obtain said item with ease.The Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up is a major game-changer for purchases in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)The Exact Amount offers for purchases will be available in increments of 50 for Fortnite and Rocket League to align with item prices. V-Bucks and Rocket League Credits of players with existing balances will be rounded up to the nearest 50 on October 10, 2025. This makes it easier to align with the new feature and ensures there is seamless integration.This game-changing feature arrives on October 14, 2025, for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Gamers will be able to use the Exact Amount feature on Xbox, Nintendo, PC, Android, iPhones, iPads, and the web Item Shop.With a host of new collaborations and partnerships making their way to the game, this is a major quality-of-life feature that will allow players to get their hands on desired cosmetics instead of missing them out for a few odd V-Bucks. The uniform integration of the rounding up and increments of 50 ensures that deficits of even numbers do not hamper this new format.