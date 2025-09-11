Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

By Sayendra Basu
Published Sep 11, 2025 14:49 GMT
Fortnite Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up
Fortnite introduces Exact Amount for easier V-Bucks top-up (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has just revealed a new Exact Amount feature in Fortnite that makes purchasing V-Bucks easier than ever. The in-game currency allows players to get their hands on new skins and other cosmetics, and this new option to top up deficits will make it easier for gamers to make purchases in the Item Shop.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up by Fortnite.

Fortnite reveals Exact Amount feature to top up missing V-Bucks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite has just revealed a new Exact Amount feature that allows players to purchase a top-up pack to make up for any deficit when trying to obtain an item from the store. Instead of needing to get one of the bundles starting with 1000 V-Bucks, gamers can just get the amount they need.

For example, an item costs 500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. However, the player has only 400 V-Bucks in their account. Instead of purchasing 1,000 V-Bucks or a starter pack to make up for the 100 V-Bucks deficit, they will now be able to purchase an Exact Amount pack that covers the shortfall and allows them to obtain said item with ease.

Ad
The Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up is a major game-changer for purchases in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)
The Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up is a major game-changer for purchases in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

The Exact Amount offers for purchases will be available in increments of 50 for Fortnite and Rocket League to align with item prices. V-Bucks and Rocket League Credits of players with existing balances will be rounded up to the nearest 50 on October 10, 2025. This makes it easier to align with the new feature and ensures there is seamless integration.

Ad

This game-changing feature arrives on October 14, 2025, for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Gamers will be able to use the Exact Amount feature on Xbox, Nintendo, PC, Android, iPhones, iPads, and the web Item Shop.

With a host of new collaborations and partnerships making their way to the game, this is a major quality-of-life feature that will allow players to get their hands on desired cosmetics instead of missing them out for a few odd V-Bucks. The uniform integration of the rounding up and increments of 50 ensures that deficits of even numbers do not hamper this new format.

Ad

Also read: How to get Beavis and Butt-Head skins

Read more articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications