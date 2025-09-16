Fortnite leaks suggest Sonic Adventure 2 could be coming 

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that a much-awaited collaboration with the iconic Sonic franchise could be in the works. Leaked data by reputed leakers @Darealsplice and @luther_games2 suggest the arrival of the iconic theme from Sonic Adventure 2 in the Item Shop.Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of Sonic Adventure 2 in the game, based on the latest Fortnite leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks by @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a grain of salt.Fortnite leaks hint at a potential partnership with Sonic Adventure 2The latest Fortnite leaks by leakers and data miners @Darealsplice and @luther_games2 suggest that a collaboration with the Sonic franchise could be in the works. According to the information, the iconic Live and Learn theme from Sonic Adventure 2 could make its way to the Item Shop. The information was also reposted by legacy leaker and data miner @ShiinaBR on social media platform X.The arrival of the Sonic theme from the final Sonic title for the SEGA console could indicate a partnership between Epic Games and Sega, paving the way for the arrival of more cosmetics and even Outfits based on the iconic hedgehog. Apart from items based on Sonic, the collaboration with Sega could also bring characters from legendary titles such as Contra and Castlevania in the future.With major franchises and gaming universes like Halo and Assassin's Creed already in the ever-expanding roster of Outfits and cosmetics in the game, it could come as no surprise if the blue hedgehog and his allies get added to the game. The popularity of the franchise and its associated universes make it a no-brainer in terms of a gaming legends series in Fortnite.However, Epic Games has not confirmed if or when the Live and Learn theme from Sonic Adventure 2 will make its way to the game. Players will have to wait for an official announcement from the developers to see if this much-awaited partnership with Sega holds true.Also read: How to get Beavis and Butt-Head skins in FortniteRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantHow to get the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon for freeAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEverything spotted in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key artEpic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite