Fortnite leaks suggest Sonic Adventure 2 could be coming 

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 16, 2025 13:37 GMT
Fortnite leaks Sonic
Fortnite leaks suggest that the Sonic Adventure 2 theme could be coming (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that a much-awaited collaboration with the iconic Sonic franchise could be in the works. Leaked data by reputed leakers @Darealsplice and @luther_games2 suggest the arrival of the iconic theme from Sonic Adventure 2 in the Item Shop.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of Sonic Adventure 2 in the game, based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks hint at a potential partnership with Sonic Adventure 2

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The latest Fortnite leaks by leakers and data miners @Darealsplice and @luther_games2 suggest that a collaboration with the Sonic franchise could be in the works. According to the information, the iconic Live and Learn theme from Sonic Adventure 2 could make its way to the Item Shop. The information was also reposted by legacy leaker and data miner @ShiinaBR on social media platform X.

The arrival of the Sonic theme from the final Sonic title for the SEGA console could indicate a partnership between Epic Games and Sega, paving the way for the arrival of more cosmetics and even Outfits based on the iconic hedgehog. Apart from items based on Sonic, the collaboration with Sega could also bring characters from legendary titles such as Contra and Castlevania in the future.

Ad

With major franchises and gaming universes like Halo and Assassin's Creed already in the ever-expanding roster of Outfits and cosmetics in the game, it could come as no surprise if the blue hedgehog and his allies get added to the game. The popularity of the franchise and its associated universes make it a no-brainer in terms of a gaming legends series in Fortnite.

However, Epic Games has not confirmed if or when the Live and Learn theme from Sonic Adventure 2 will make its way to the game. Players will have to wait for an official announcement from the developers to see if this much-awaited partnership with Sega holds true.

Ad

Also read: How to get Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Fortnite

Read more Fortnite articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications