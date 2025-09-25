  • home icon
  • PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games: All games and available platforms

PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games: All games and available platforms

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Sep 25, 2025 22:53 GMT
Complete list of PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games (Image via Remedy Entertainmen)
Complete list of PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games (Image via Remedy Entertainmen)

Sony unveiled the PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games lineup, and it's among the better lineups it has had for this year. Essential subscribers will get access to the new collection of games on October 7, 2025 and will be rewarded with some horror, art, and good old destruction.

That said, here are all the games confirmed for PlayStation Plus October 2025 and beyond.

All PlayStation Plus October 2025 games lineup revealed

Sony has confirmed the next batch of games arriving for PlayStation Plus Essential members. All titles will be available starting October 7, 2025. Here’s the full breakdown of what’s coming this month:

PlayStation Plus Essential

The Last of Us Part Two is being added to the PlayStation Plus game catalog, with PS5 players getting the Remastered edition that includes the roguelike 'No Return' survival mode. It’s the best way to revisit Ellie and Abby’s journey, now included with the subscription.

Looking further ahead, the PlayStation Plus Classics catalog is set to expand later this year with some fan-favorite fighters and an action-adventure staple. Tekken 3 (PlayStation), Soulcalibur 3 (PS2), and Tomb Raider Anniversary (PS2) are all confirmed, adding nostalgia into the mix for Premium members.

Also read: All announcements from State of Play September 2025

PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and prices

The subscription structure remains the same, with two higher tiers offering extended catalogs and extras:

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • 1 month: $14.99
  • 3 months: $39.99
  • 12 months: $134.99

PlayStation Plus Premium

  • 1 month: $17.99
  • 3 months: $49.99
  • 12 months: $159.99

With the likes of Tekken 3 and Soulcalibur 3 on the way, Premium is becoming increasingly attractive for players who want legacy PlayStation titles included in their subscription.

That wraps everything on PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate.

Edited by Rishi Pallav
