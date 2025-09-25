PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games: All games and available platforms

Sony unveiled the PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games lineup, and it's among the better lineups it has had for this year. Essential subscribers will get access to the new collection of games on October 7, 2025 and will be rewarded with some horror, art, and good old destruction. That said, here are all the games confirmed for PlayStation Plus October 2025 and beyond.All PlayStation Plus October 2025 games lineup revealedSony has confirmed the next batch of games arriving for PlayStation Plus Essential members. All titles will be available starting October 7, 2025. Here’s the full breakdown of what’s coming this month:PlayStation Plus EssentialAlan Wake II – PS5Cocoon – PS5, PS4Goat Simulator 3 – PS5, PS4The Last of Us Part Two is being added to the PlayStation Plus game catalog, with PS5 players getting the Remastered edition that includes the roguelike 'No Return' survival mode. It’s the best way to revisit Ellie and Abby’s journey, now included with the subscription.Looking further ahead, the PlayStation Plus Classics catalog is set to expand later this year with some fan-favorite fighters and an action-adventure staple. Tekken 3 (PlayStation), Soulcalibur 3 (PS2), and Tomb Raider Anniversary (PS2) are all confirmed, adding nostalgia into the mix for Premium members.Also read: All announcements from State of Play September 2025PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and pricesThe subscription structure remains the same, with two higher tiers offering extended catalogs and extras:PlayStation Plus Extra1 month: $14.993 months: $39.9912 months: $134.99PlayStation Plus Premium1 month: $17.993 months: $49.9912 months: $159.99With the likes of Tekken 3 and Soulcalibur 3 on the way, Premium is becoming increasingly attractive for players who want legacy PlayStation titles included in their subscription.That wraps everything on PlayStation Plus October 2025 Monthly Games.Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:Is Ghost of Yotei coming to PlayStation 4?PlayStation 6's new leak hints at detachable disc drive at launchIs Forza Horizon 6 coming to PlayStation 5?Sony CEO explains why PlayStation prioritizes exclusive titlesPlayStation 6 leak: Possible specs and release dateGTA 5 revealed as best-selling PlayStation game of all timeInsomniac Games finally unveils Marvel's Wolverine at State of Play, and it's brutalIs Ghost of Yotei coming to PS Plus?Should you play Silent Hill F in the English or Japanese dub