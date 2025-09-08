PlayStation 6's new leak hints at detachable disc drive at launch

PlayStation 6 will reportedly have a detachable disc drive at launch. Leaks about PlayStation's next-gen console have been surfacing on the internet for a while. Now, the latest leak hints at something that PS players would absolutely love at launch. Although the detachable disc drive was introduced with the PS5 digital version, it wasn't available at the launch of the original console. As a result, a large number of buyers couldn’t get the detachable disc drive.

With the PlayStation 6 potentially adding this feature to the console, it might make the jump from the last generation a bit smoother for fans. Read on to learn everything we know about the PlayStation 6's latest leaks.

PlayStation 6's rumored detachable disc drive: Everything we know

Reported by Insider Gaming, the PlayStation 6's plan to have a detachable disc drive is primarily aimed at cost reduction. However, it is no surprise that it would also be a necessary step for gamers who want to buy the console as well.

According to sources, Sony will follow the PS5 Slim's strategy, and players will be able to buy a digital-only console and later upgrade by adding the detachable disc drive. Needless to say, you can also purchase the traditional console with the disc drive.

Why a detachable disc drive is important for PlayStation

Although all games are now available for purchase digitally, having a separate disc drive makes many things easier. From not having to worry about storage to reselling your games, physical copies have always been preferred by PlayStation players.

However, at the same time, the digital version has also gained popularity as it is easy to access games from the massive online library. Adding a detachable disc drive would be the best of both worlds for players, and for Sony, they won’t have to make two separate consoles to cater to different players. Hence, it would be more cost-effective.

