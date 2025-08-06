PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary free avatar codes and how to redeem them

PlayStation Plus is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Sony is giving away multiple free avatars. These special avatars feature characters from some of the most popular PlayStation games and are available to claim for a limited time. The process to claim them is easy, but it's worth noting that each region has a different redemption code.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary free rewards.How to get the PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary avatars for freeSony is offering five free avatars, each inspired by a popular franchise. They are all designed in a 2D comic-style illustration with a PlayStation Plus logo in the background. Here are the games featured in the free rewards:Diablo 4Cyberpunk 2077God of WarHogwarts LegacyTwisted MetalTo claim them, you’ll need to use a specific code based on your region:Americas: JGE9-RHJ3-3DLCEurope/Australia: PEDN-MARA-T2M9Asia: HRK4-G9LC-LHLCJapan: 4E9K-GTKL-5476Here's how to redeem the codes:Go to the PlayStation Store.Click on your profile icon at the top right.From the dropdown menu, select the Redeem Code option.Enter the 12-digit code depending on your region.Click Continue and wait for the page to load.Once done, all the avatars will be added to your PlayStation account. You can choose any of them whenever you want. While you can keep them forever, it's worth noting that the last day to claim these items for free is September 10, 2025.That covers our guide on how to get the free PlayStation Plus avatars. They serve as a great way of personalizing your PSN profile. There are also many other perks added to the subscription in celebration of the 15th anniversary. You can read all about it in the official blog.Read more articles here:Are PlayStation games coming to Xbox? Sony's new plan explainedSony CEO explains why PlayStation prioritizes exclusive titlesGTA 6 x PlayStation marketing deal: Everything rumored so farMajor Xbox exclusive reportedly set to release on PlayStation following Gears of War and Forza’s footstepsAll video game announcements from PlayStation State of Play 2025: Silent Hill F, Nioh 3, and more