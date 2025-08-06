  • home icon
  PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary free avatar codes and how to redeem them

PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary free avatar codes and how to redeem them

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 06, 2025 08:39 GMT
Here
Claim free PS Plus avatars (Image via Pexels/@userpascal)

PlayStation Plus is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Sony is giving away multiple free avatars. These special avatars feature characters from some of the most popular PlayStation games and are available to claim for a limited time. The process to claim them is easy, but it's worth noting that each region has a different redemption code.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary free rewards.

How to get the PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary avatars for free

Sony is offering five free avatars, each inspired by a popular franchise. They are all designed in a 2D comic-style illustration with a PlayStation Plus logo in the background. Here are the games featured in the free rewards:

  • Diablo 4
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • God of War
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Twisted Metal
To claim them, you’ll need to use a specific code based on your region:

  • Americas: JGE9-RHJ3-3DLC
  • Europe/Australia: PEDN-MARA-T2M9
  • Asia: HRK4-G9LC-LHLC
  • Japan: 4E9K-GTKL-5476

Here's how to redeem the codes:

  • Go to the PlayStation Store.
  • Click on your profile icon at the top right.
  • From the dropdown menu, select the Redeem Code option.
  • Enter the 12-digit code depending on your region.
  • Click Continue and wait for the page to load.
Once done, all the avatars will be added to your PlayStation account. You can choose any of them whenever you want. While you can keep them forever, it's worth noting that the last day to claim these items for free is September 10, 2025.

That covers our guide on how to get the free PlayStation Plus avatars. They serve as a great way of personalizing your PSN profile. There are also many other perks added to the subscription in celebration of the 15th anniversary. You can read all about it in the official blog.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
