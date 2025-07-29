All PlayStation Plus games coming in August 2025

New PlayStation Plus games have been added to the catalog for August 2025. A total of three new titles will be added to the lineup, which include a soulslike game and an anime/manga-based title popular for its unique characters with extensive powers. PlayStation is going strong with the brand new game additions, which are already popular games with a solid fanbase.This article will go over all three new PlayStation Plus games coming in August 2025.PlayStation Plus games set to be added in August 2025The three titles set to be added in August 2025 are Lies of P, My Hero One’s Justice 2, and DayZ. A 2023 soulslike spin on the story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is one of the most beloved childhood tales, transformed into something dark, gritty, and thrilling. Set in the backdrop of the Belle Epoque era, you must battle unruly foes in the now ruined city of Krat.The game offers brilliant storylines, strong characters, and thrilling action that keeps the player driven. Players can play Lies of P on PS4 and PS5 when it releases on PlayStation Plus in August 2025.The next entry on the list is DayZ, where up to 60 players battle for survival against the infected and other players. You can take lives or make friends, tear down establishments to outlive others, or build shelter with your new friends in-game. However, trusting them means risking your life.Developed by Bohemia Interactive, DayZ gives players an idea of what the world would look like if zombies overpopulated it. There are no checkpoints or saves, so the risk and threat of losing everything is serious. DayZ will be one of the PlayStation Plus games in August 2025 and will be available on PS4.Finally, the third game coming to PlayStation Plus is My Hero One’s Justice 2. Based on the popular anime and manga series My Hero Academia, it pits the heroes and villains from the franchise against each other in a 3D fighting arena. The game follows the manga storyline from the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc to the Shie Hassaikai Arc.My Hero One’s Justice 2 was released for PlayStation 4 on March 12, 2020. Players get to experience the animanga's storyline in-game. This means you can relive iconic fight scenes in your unique manner while trying to best your opponent. The game features up to 40 different characters and is playable in a 1v1 and 2v2 format. These are all the PlayStation Plus games you can look forward to in August 2025.