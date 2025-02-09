How to secure your PSN account

Following the recent disaster with the PlayStation Network (PSN), users are worried that their accounts on the network has been compromised, and for good reason. For those unaware, the entire PSN and all of its services went down on February 7, 2025, from 4 pm PT to 3:58 pm PT.

Essentially, the outage lasted 24 hours. Sony hasn't provided an official statement regarding the cause of the outage, as of this writing. This has led to many rumors pointing toward a potential cyberattack, which has made many users feeling uncomfortable.

If you are one of them, there are several ways to secure your PSN account. Better safe than sorry, right? Read on to learn more.

Guide to secure your PSN account

The PSN account page (Image via Sony)

There are two ways to secure your PSN account: Two-Step Verification or Passkey. Both methods can be easily enabled by following a few steps. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable each method:

Trending

Two-Step Verification

Visit the PlayStation Account Management site on a PC or smartphone and sign in using your PSN account ID and password. Once you are in the Account Management site, click the Security tab on the left panel. Then, click the Edit button next to 2-Step Verification Status. Next, choose an authentication method of your choice and complete that process. The Text Message option will send an OTP for the verification process, while the Authenticator App option will allow you to verify the login via the app on your phone. Once you complete this, Two-Step Verification will be enabled.

Passkey

Visit the PlayStation Account Management site on a PC or smartphone and sign in using your PSN account ID and password. Once you are in the Account Management site, click the Security tab on the left panel. Click the Manage Passkeys button and select Create a Passkey. Then, choose between Create on this device or Create on another device. Complete this process, and Passkey will be enabled.

Best tips to secure your PSN account

Here are some tips to keep your PSN account secure:

Change passwords regularly : Changing passwords regularly will keep your account secure from unauthorized access.

: Changing passwords regularly will keep your account secure from unauthorized access. Monitor emails from PlayStation : Monitor emails from PlayStation and check if there are any security-related emails.

: Monitor emails from PlayStation and check if there are any security-related emails. Monitor bank accounts for any unauthorized transactions: You should also monitor your bank accounts for any unauthorized transactions. If there are any transactions related to PlayStation, contact Sony Customer Care and your bank immediately.

Also read: MSI 2TB SSD for PS5 drops to its lowest price at Newegg

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback