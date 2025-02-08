The PlayStation Network (PSN) went into maintenance mode on February 7, 2025, so services were supposed to be down for a couple of minutes. This is a standard operation that is usually carried out at regular intervals. However, it seems this is anything but a regular maintenance update, since servers have been down for over nine hours now.

This has been a frustrating experience for users in the US since their Friday night has been completely ruined. This has led to some fans speculating that it could be due to a cyberattack.

This is a bad hack.

@TheSammoooShow5 took to X, warning users that the PSN outage could be the result of a bad cyberattack and that users should change their passwords immediately. Another X user, @iUmairKamal, believes this is 100% a hack and is worried that Sony Interactive Entertainment could be trying to cover it up.

Unfortunately, we don't know how accurate this rumor might be. The official PlayStation account on X did confirm the PSN outage but failed to mention the reason behind it. In fact, their continuous silence certainly fuels the idea of a cyberattack.

For those unaware, there was another massive PSN outage in 2011, which was a direct result of a cyberattack that prompted Sony to take down the server.

That outage lasted for a total of 23 days, and as of this writing, PSN has already been down for nine hours, leading to players losing all hope. Popular X user @DramaAlert also mentioned that fans are dreading the possibility of another 2011-like Cyberattack.

X user @GlockMcPew fears the same and mentioned they could be getting an Xbox if the cyber attack rumors end up being true. This user also hinted that once they go the Xbox route, they are never coming back to PlayStation.

Another user had a much more positive outlook and asked users to calm down. They mentioned just because PSN is down doesn't mean there's involvement of hackers, and that is absolutely true. There are no actual reports of a cyberattack, so we shouldn't assume that to be the case.

When will the PlayStation Network (PSN) get back online?

PlayStation Network status page (Image via Sony)

According to the official PSN Status page, the servers went down at exactly 4 PM PT on February 7, 2025. As of this writing, the PlayStation Network servers are still down, and there are no signs of them coming back online anytime soon.

