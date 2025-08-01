  • home icon
  Major Xbox exclusive reportedly set to release on PlayStation following Gears of War and Forza's footsteps

Major Xbox exclusive reportedly set to release on PlayStation following Gears of War and Forza’s footsteps

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:30 GMT
Major Xbox exclusive reportedly set to release on PlayStation following Gears of War and Forza&rsquo;s footsteps
Bethesda's RPG to arrive on PlayStation (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Xbox exclusives like Gears of War: Reloaded and Forza Horizon 5 will either release on PlayStation 5 soon or already have. Now, another iconic title is allegedly set to join this list, and this one is from Bethesda Softworks. Starfield is reportedly coming to PlayStation 5 in Spring of 2026.

Microsoft's recent stance on multi-platform publishing means a lot of titles are set to arrive on Sony's PS5. The multiple titles from the Gears of War franchise are just the tip of the iceberg. With Starfield potentially in the fray, there's much to explore. Here's more about its release.

Starfield allegedly coming to PlayStation 5 in 2026 after Gears of War takes the lead

Starfield will be on PS5 in 2026 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Starfield will be on PS5 in 2026 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

A ton of Xbox exclusives are going to flood Sony's PlayStation. It all stems from Microsoft's multi-platform release plan, so fans can expect new and old titles to arrive on the PS5.

In fact, there's more to look forward to. According to a report from MP1st, who first reported the potential release year, Starfield will arrive on PS5 in Spring of 2026 with a brand new expansion. This would be a strategic move by Microsoft and Bethesda since the first expansion, Shattered Space, did not do as well as the developers may have expected it to.

Therefore, with a brand new expansion and a fresh platform as popular as the PlayStation 5, Starfield's sales could skyrocket, inviting a whole new playerbase into a vivid and vast gaming experience.

This shift to Sony's console, however, isn't too surprising. Even upcoming Xbox exclusives, such as Gears of War E-Day and State of Decay 3, will soon grace the PlayStation. Meanwhile, old titles like Forza Horizon 5 arrived on the platform in 2025.

Even the iconic Gears of War: Reloaded is set to arrive on PS5 on August 26, 2025. Fans can expect a lot more games to become available on Sony's console, and announcements may just come pouring in during the 2025 Gamescom event.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
