Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 will reportedly release on PlayStation 5

New reports suggest that the upcoming titles Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 will be released on PlayStation 5. This is a slightly unexpected addition to the usual release platforms, which include Xbox Series X|S and PC. The news is surprising since these are historically Xbox first-party franchises.

However, it isn't entirely shocking given Microsoft's recent shift in favor of releasing exclusive games on Sony's PlayStation. Here's more.

Xbox first-party titles Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 to reportedly release on PS5 too

State of Decay 3 to possibly come to PS5 (Image via Xbox Games Studio)

Media outlet MP1st initially reported on the aforementioned games' PlayStation 5 release. The information was seemingly retrieved from the resume of an unnamed Game Designer currently working on Gears of War: E-Day, where the game's target platforms include PlayStation 5.

State of Decay 3's possible release on the platform was also discovered through the resume of a developer working with Undead Labs, the studio behind the title. It's also rumored that Xbox has plans to announce more ports for PlayStation as well as the Nintendo Switch 2. This only lends more credibility to the idea of Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 releasing on Sony's popular console.

However, it's not specified whether the games will release across all three platforms on launch. Xbox has been shifting towards a stronger multiplatform release strategy. Regardless, fans of the franchises can expect confirmations during the upcoming Gamescom event, set to occur between August 20 and 24, 2025.

Gamescom is a massive gaming event and will likely lead to many revelations, including the confirmation of Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3.

