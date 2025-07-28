  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 will reportedly release on PlayStation 5

Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 will reportedly release on PlayStation 5

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:26 GMT
Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 will reportedly release on PlayStation 5
Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 will reportedly release on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC (Image via Xbox Games Sudio)

New reports suggest that the upcoming titles Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 will be released on PlayStation 5. This is a slightly unexpected addition to the usual release platforms, which include Xbox Series X|S and PC. The news is surprising since these are historically Xbox first-party franchises.

Ad

However, it isn't entirely shocking given Microsoft's recent shift in favor of releasing exclusive games on Sony's PlayStation. Here's more.

Xbox first-party titles Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 to reportedly release on PS5 too

State of Decay 3 to possibly come to PS5 (Image via Xbox Games Studio)
State of Decay 3 to possibly come to PS5 (Image via Xbox Games Studio)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Media outlet MP1st initially reported on the aforementioned games' PlayStation 5 release. The information was seemingly retrieved from the resume of an unnamed Game Designer currently working on Gears of War: E-Day, where the game's target platforms include PlayStation 5.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

State of Decay 3's possible release on the platform was also discovered through the resume of a developer working with Undead Labs, the studio behind the title. It's also rumored that Xbox has plans to announce more ports for PlayStation as well as the Nintendo Switch 2. This only lends more credibility to the idea of Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3 releasing on Sony's popular console.

However, it's not specified whether the games will release across all three platforms on launch. Xbox has been shifting towards a stronger multiplatform release strategy. Regardless, fans of the franchises can expect confirmations during the upcoming Gamescom event, set to occur between August 20 and 24, 2025.

Ad

Gamescom is a massive gaming event and will likely lead to many revelations, including the confirmation of Gears of War E Day and State of Decay 3.

Read more gaming articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications